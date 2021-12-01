Hops Market Size, Segments, Share and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2027

The growing demand for different hops varieties and its flowers by crucial industries, such as medicine, brewery, and cosmetics is expected to drive the global hops market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Hops Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Cascade Hops, Chinook Hops, Amarillo Hops, Centennial Hops, Others), By Application (Medicinal Drugs, Alcoholic Beverages, Cosmetics, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026.” The Increasing adoption of hops by the pharmaceutical industry due to its antibacterial properties is likely to enable growth to the global hops market.

Hops Market are the flowers (also called seed cones or strobiles) of the hop plant Humulus lupulus. They are used primarily as a bittering, flavouring, and stability agent in beer, to which, in addition to bitterness, they impart floral, fruity, or citrus flavours and aromas. Hops are also used for various purposes in other beverages and herbal medicine.

The Partnership of Medical Marijuana with Peak Health and Immunag(TM) Inc. Will Boost Growth

Peak Health, a premier fitness and nutrition company and ImmnuAG(TM) declared their partnership with Medical Marijuana, Inc., the first openly trading cannabis company in the US, for the distribution of only hops (Kriya brand Humulus)-obtained cannabidiol (CBD) product, ImmunAg(TM).

The product will be distributed as Real Scientific Humulus Oil (RSHO-K) by Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s only subsidiary, HempMeds. The partnership between the companies is likely to contribute to hops revenue owing to the hemp extract of Kriya brand Humulus, which holds no Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) but has a high concentration of CBD. In addition, the launch of hop beer by leading market players is further promoting hops growth. For instance, Canopy Beer Co. announced the launch of Green Hop beer, which is brewed with locally procured Brixton hops.

Hops Benefits Will Fuel Demand and Promote Growth

The rising demand for hops has impelled leading market players to focus on the production of hops products by using different bittering hops variety. This factor is likely to aid in the expansion of hops shares. Likewise, acquisition and product launches by key players to remain prominent in the market is also contributing to hops revenue. The rising demand for different flowers and hops verities by industries such as brewery, cosmetics and medicine is predicted to support hops growth in the forthcoming year.

The rapidly increasing popularity of craft beer and surge in demand for exotic flavored beers are expected to further encourage the growth of the global hops size. Hops-based products when consumed in unregulated amount may induce some side-effects on human health. This factor is likely to hamper hops growth.

Additionally, huge amounts of water is required by hops plants on a daily basis and farming of hops across hot or drought-prone areas is very difficult, which can further restrict the growth of the global hops market.

Increasing Production Of Hops In The US Will Foster Growth

Geographically, the global hops market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East & Africa. North America holds the major market share in the global hops market, and it is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The U.S. is the leading producer of hops. This factor is expected to contribute considerably to the growth of hops revenue in the region. According to the Hops Growers of America, in 2017, hops harvest in the U.S. witnessed an increase of 20% from the previous year. Europe is likely to grow on a significant rate owing to the presence of major hops producing countries such as Germany, the Czech Republic, and others in the region.

