X-Ray Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

The Global X-Ray market 2021 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global X-Ray Market Share analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyses their X-Ray manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Market Segmentation:

Key Players Covered:

Some of the major companies that are present in the X-ray Market are Agfa-Gevaert Group, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Carestream Health, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Koninklijke Philips N.V., PerkinElmer Inc., and other prominent players.

Key Insights:

Key Industry Trends

Technological Advancements in X-ray Devices

New Product Launches

Key Industry Developments Mergers, Acquisitions, And Collaborations

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the X-ray Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to account for majority of the share of the X-ray market owing to the rising geriatric population and growing burden of chronic diseases, and well-developed healthcare facilities. Europe is expected to hold the second largest market share during the forecast period. Increasing initiatives by the market players for technological advancements in X-ray machines and highly aware population is likely to fuel the market growth in this region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to growing geriatric population, rising number of market plyers focusing on the launch of diagnostic equipment, and increasing veterinary disorders in the region. The market in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to showcase substantial growth during the forecast period.

X-ray Market Industry Developments

In August 2020, Waygate Technologies (formerly GE Inspection Technologies) announced the launch of two new portable X-ray detectors.

In August 2020, Carestream Health announced the launch of new digital radiography detector in U.S. and Canada, enabling hospitals and imaging centers that specialize in long-length imaging to increase productivity and decrease patient discomfort and dose

In May 2018, Agfa-Gevaert Group in collaboration with VMI Technologies announced the production of digital X-ray in Brazil

Market Segmentation :

By Product Type

Stationary/Fixed

Portable

By Technology

Analog

Digital

By Application

Cardiovascular

Dental

Respiratory

Mammography

Veterinary

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

