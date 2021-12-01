Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Global “Blood Pressure Cuffs Market“ 2021 research report gives Advancement strategies and plans are talked about just as assembling procedures and cost structures are likewise examined. Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Report states import/send out utilization, organic market Figures, cost, value, income and gross edges. This report also studies the global Blood Pressure Cuffs market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Blood Pressure Cuffs in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

The Global Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Share analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyses their Blood Pressure Cuffs manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Market Segmentation:

Globally, the blood pressure cuffs market can be categorized on the basis of type, by usage, by end user, and region. Among the segmentation of type, the market can be bifurcated manual and automated. Based on the segmentation of usage the market is divided in to reusable and disposable. On the basis of end-user, the market is categorized into hospitals, clinics and others

Geographically, the blood pressure cuffs market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Key Players Covered:

Some of the major companies that are present in the Blood Pressure Cuffs Market are Omron Healthcare Inc., Cardinal Health, SunTech Medical, Inc., GE Healthcare, Welch Allyn, Inc., Hillrom, OSI Systems, Inc. Smiths Medical Inc. and others

Key Insights:

Key Industry Developments – New Product Launch, Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Key Trends in Blood Pressure Cuffs Market

Overview of Regulatory Scenario – Key Country/Region

Introduction of New Products by Major Players

Regional Analysis:

Based on segmentation of geography, the blood pressure cuffs market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North American region is expected to hold the dominating position in the blood pressure cuffs market and is projected to remaining in a dominating position during the forecast period. This is owed to factors such as higher prevalence and awareness regarding hypertension and cardiac diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for diagnostic testing, higher adoption of advanced technologies among others. Europe is projected to be the second highest valued market globally over the forecast duration. Active government initiative for spreading awareness regarding cardiovascular diseases is projected to bolster the market growth in the Europe. Higher patient pool of hypertension and rising geriatric population in the countries such as China and Japan is estimated to surge the demand for blood pressure cuffs in the region. The market in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to capture lower share in the global blood pressure cuffs market owing to lower availability of blood pressure cuffs in the regions.

Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Industry Developments

In Year 2019, SunTech Medical Inc., one of the leaders in blood pressure monitoring devices launched a new line of disposable non-invasive blood pressure cuff.

In January 2019, Omron Healthcare launched the first wearable blood pressure monitoring devices named HeartGuide. HeartGuide, a watch band like device consists of an automatic inflatable blood pressure cuff that enables the reading of blood pressure of the wearer.

By Type

By Type

Manual

Automated

By Usage

Reusable

Disposable

By End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

