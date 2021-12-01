Immunoassay Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Global ”Immunoassay Market“ 2021 industry research report gives Advancement strategies and plans are talked about just as assembling procedures and cost structures are likewise examined. Immunoassay Market Report states import/send out utilization, organic market Figures, cost, value, income and gross edges. This report also studies the global Immunoassay market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Immunoassay in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

The Global Immunoassay market 2021 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Immunoassay Market Share analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyses their Immunoassay manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Market Segmentation:

The global immunoassay market can be segmented on the basis of products, technology, applications, end-users, and region. In terms of products, the market can be segmented into instruments and consumables. Based on the technology, the market can be segmented into radioimmunoassay, Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA), fluoroimmunoassay, chemiluminescence immunoassay, and others. Based on the applications, the market can be segmented into cardiology, oncology, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, therapeutics, and others. Based on the end-user, the market can be segmented into biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries, clinical diagnostic laboratories, academic & research institutes, and others.

Geographically, the immunoassaymarket can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players Covered:

The major companies in the global immunoassay report include Abbott, bioMérieux SA, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sysmex Corporation, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., DiaSorin S.p. A, Beckman Coulter Inc., and other prominent players.

Key Insights:

Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

Recent Immunoassay Research & Development Activities

New Product Launch

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global immunoassay market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America region is likely to hold the largest share of the market and is anticipated to follow the same thrust over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for technologically advanced products. Moreover, rising R&D grants from the government as well as private health care agencies contributing to the advancement of technology supporting the growth of the market. However, the immunoassay market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at highest rate due to the increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases, increased biotechnological research activities, and an increase in the healthcare expenditure of the region. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to show moderate growth during the forecast period.

Immunoassay Instrument Market Industry Developments

In January 2020, bioMérieux SA announced that BioFire Diagnostics, its molecular biology affiliate, has submitted to the Food and Drug Administration for clearance of the BIOFIRE Blood Culture Identification 2 (BCID2) Panel. The BIOFIRE BCID2 Panel includes several additional pathogens, an expanded list of antimicrobial resistance genes, and many revised targets compared to the existing BIOFIRE BCID Panel.

In April 2018, Siemens Healthcare GmbH Announced first installation of the Atellica immunoassay Solution with Aptio Automation in the United States. This product launch wad intended to expand the technologically advanced product in the U.S.

In April 2018, bioMérieux SA, announced the acquisition of Astute Medical Inc., involved in improving the diagnosis of high-risk medical conditions and diseases through the identification and validation of protein biomarkers. The acquisition was intended to enhance bioMérieux SA’s immunoassay biomarkers offerings.

Market Segmentation :

By Product

Instruments

Consumables

By Technology

Radioimmunoassay

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays (ELISA)

Fluoroimmunoassay

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay

Others

By Applications

Cardiology

Oncology

Autoimmune Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Therapeutics

Others

By End-Users

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries

Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

