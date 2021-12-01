Low Vision Aids Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Global ”Low Vision Aids Market“ 2021 research report gives Advancement strategies and plans are talked about just as assembling procedures and cost structures are likewise examined. Low Vision Aids Market Report states import/send out utilization, organic market Figures, cost, value, income and gross edges. This report also studies the global Low Vision Aids market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Low Vision Aids in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

The Global Low Vision Aids market 2021 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Low Vision Aids Market Share analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyses their Low Vision Aids manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Market Segmentation:

By type, the global low vision aids market is segmented into optical aids, non-optical aids, and electronic aids. Based on distribution channel, the market is classified as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, optical stores, and online pharmacies.

From a geographical standpoint, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Players Covered:

The major companies in the global low vision aids market report includes Vispero, Eschenbach Optik GmbH, Quantum, HumanWare Group, Wipac Ltd, VisionAid International, Esight, Aumed Group Corp., Enhanced Vision, and Others.

Key Insights

Technological Advancements in the Low Vision Aids Market

Product Features of Low Vision Aids – By Key Brands/Manufacturers

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Low Vision Aids Market

Prevalence of Low Vision – For Key Region/Countries

Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Regional Analysis:

The global low vision aids market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Europe dominated the global market in 2019, owing to the increased sales of the products by companies for low vision management in the countries. Additionally, rising government investment to boost R&D is also the factor driving the market growth. Awareness among the population about available products in the market is the major factor leading to increased sales and demand of the low vision aids in the Asia Pacific countries. This along with growing mergers and acquisitions between industry players is likely to promote the sales of the products in countries like China, India, and other countries. Latin America is projected to register a comparatively higher CAGR by the end of the forecast period owing to greater adoption of products in the region. On the other hand, Middle East & Africa is likely to witness a slower growth due to lack of penetration of the advanced products.

Low Vision Aids Industry Developments

In September 2020, MetLife announced the agreement to acquire vision care company Versant Health.

In March 2019, OxSight announced the expansion of its company by establishing Indian subsidiary to manufacture two smart glasses for the visually impaired population.

Market Segmentation :

By Type

Optical Aids

Non-optical Aids

Electronic Aids

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Optical Stores

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

