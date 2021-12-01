Bovine Mastitis Market Size, Industry Share and Analysis, Development, Revenue, Future Growth, Business Prospects

Bovine Mastitis Market Projection By Technology, Major key players, Growth, Revenue, CAGR, Regional Analysis Industry Forecast 2021 To 2027 is latest report published on “Global Bovine Mastitis Market” by Fortune Business Insights. The global robotaxi market size was USD 1.23 billion in 2019. The global impact of COVID-19 pandemic has been unprecedented and staggering, with robotaxi witnessing a positive demand across all regions amid the pandemic. Based on our analysis, the global commercial vehicle market size is projected to reach USD 1.84 billion by the end of 2027. The increasing IT sector and rapid industrialization across the globe will emerge in favor of market growth.

List of companies profiled in the report:

Zoetis (New Jersey, U.S.)

Merck & Co., Inc. (MSD Animal Health) (Kenilworth, New Jersey, U.S.)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Ingelheim am Rhein, Germany)

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

Elanco (Indiana, U.S.)

Ceva (Libourne, France)

West Way Health (Galway, Ireland)

Others

North America Likely to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Adoption of Intra-mammary Infusion Will Aid Growth

The report analyses the latest market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge as the leading market in the coming years. The increasing adoption of intra-mammary infusion in bovine mastitis treatment will aid the growth of the regional market. The presence of large scale companies in this region will not just aid the growth of the regional market, but will also influence the growth of the global market. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth 0.40 billion and this value is projected to increase at a considerable pace in the coming years. The market in Europe will derive growth from the increasing number of company collaborations, aimed at the development of innovative treatment options for bovine mastitis in several countries including France, Germany, and the UK.

Global Bovine Mastitis MarketSegmentation :

By Type

Clinical

Sub-clinical

By Product

Antibiotics

Others

By Route of Administration

Intramammary

Systemic

By Therapy

Lactation Period

Dry Period

Antibiotics

Teat Sealants

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Rest of the World

