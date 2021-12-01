GCC Defence Industry Research Report is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 2.12% during the forecast period 2021-2024.

Global GCC Defence Market Report Share and Forecast provides an in-depth analysis of the GCC Defence Market including detailed description of market sizing and growth, value, the key opportunities in the GCC Defence Market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry taking into consideration the previous growth patterns with Forecast Period from 2021.

GCC Defence Market Report is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.12% during the forecast period 2021-2024.

Company Coverage: –

– Saudi Arabian Military Industries

– Emirates Defence Industries Company

– Advanced Electronics Company

– Military Industries Corporation

– Dahra Engineering & Security Services LLC

– Lockheed Martin Corporation

– The Boeing Company

– Elbit Systems Ltd

– Israel Aerospace Industries

– Raytheon Company

– Rheinmetall AG

– Aselsan AS

– Northrop Grumman Corporation

– Thales SA

– Honeywell International Inc.

– BAE Systems PLC

– Rockwell Collins

– L3 Technologies Inc.

– Airbus SE

– Leonardo SpA*

Scope: –

The countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) include Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The GCC defense market outlook covers all aspects and provides insights about the budget allocation and spending in the past, present, and also during the forecast period.

Regions: –

– North America

– Asia-Pacific

– Europe

– South America

– Africa

Key Highlights of Report:

– Provides market definition and overview by studying objectives like market scope and market size estimation.

– Provides research methods and logic based on historic data.

– Analysis market competition, market performance worldwide, manufactures basic information, Sales, Value, Price and Gross Margin.

– Analysis on segmentation of types, applications and regions based on historical Data and market forecasts.

