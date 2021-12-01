Medical Imaging Equipment Market Latest Trends, Revenue Growth Rate And Application Scope

Increasing cases of diseases such as cancer, and orthopedic disorders are likely to propel growth of the medical imaging equipment market says Fortune Business Insights in a published report, titled “Medical Imaging Equipment Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment, Computed Tomography Equipment, X-ray Equipment, Ultrasound Equipment Molecular Imaging Equipment), By Application (Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Gynecology, Oncology), By End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026.”As per the report, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 44,077.7 Mn at a CAGR of 4.6% by 2025 from US$ 30,814.2 Mn in 2017.

Leading Players operating in the Medical Imaging Equipment Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

GE

Hitachi

SHIMADZU CORPORATION

fnms(siemens healthcare in jordan)

SuperSonic Imagine

Hologic, Inc.

SAMSUNG

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Medical Imaging Equipment Market in 2026?

What are the key factors driving the global Medical Imaging Equipment Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Medical Imaging Equipment Market space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Medical Imaging Equipment Market ?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Medical Imaging Equipment Market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Medical Imaging Equipment Market?

What are the Medical Imaging Equipment Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Robotic Surgical Procedures industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Medical Imaging Equipment Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Robotic Surgical Procedures industry?

Detailed Table of Content:

1.Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1 Epidemiology Overview: Key Diseases, 2018

4.2 Overview: Mergers, Acquisitions & Partnerships

4.3 Pricing Analysis, Key Players

4.4 Installed Base Scenario, Key Brands/ Players

Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

5.2.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment

5.2.2 Computed Tomography (CT) Equipment

5.2.3 X-ray Equipment

5.2.4 Ultrasound Equipment

5.2.5 Molecular Imaging Equipment

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

5.3.1 Cardiology

5.3.2 Neurology

5.3.3 Orthopedics

5.3.4 Gynecology

5.3.5 Oncology

5.3.6 Others(Urology, etc.)

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.4.1 Hospitals

5.4.2 Specialty Clinics

5.4.3 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

5.4.4 Others

