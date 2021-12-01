Arthroscopy Fluid Management Disposables Market Strategy And Remarkable Growth Rate By 2027

Arthroscopy Fluid Management Disposables Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global ”Arthroscopy fluid management disposables market” size is expected to reach USD 347.7 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. The increasing number of arthroscopy procedures is expected to drive the market growth, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Arthroscopy Fluid Management Disposables Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Pump Management Disposables and Gravity Management Disposables), By Application (Hospitals, Medical Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size was USD 229.5 million in 2019.
The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Arthroscopy Fluid Management Disposables Market:
- Arthrex (U.S)
- Stryker (U.S)
- Smith & Nephew (U.K)
- DePuy (U.S)
- Zimmer Biomet (U.S()
- ConMed (U.S)
- Karl Storz (Germany)
- Richard Wolf (U.S)
- Other Playe
Segmentation
By Product Type
- Pump Management Disposables
- Gravity Management Disposables
By Application
- Hospitals
- Medical Centers
- Others
By Geography
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)
- AsiaPacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East& Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)