Animal Genetics Market Exceed Revenue of US$ 7,705.23 million by 2027- COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

The Animal Genetics Market was valued at US$ 4,778.67 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7,705.23 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The branch of genetics that deals with the study of gene variation and inheritance in companion, domestic and wild animals is called as animal genetics. Animal genetics are used for genetic trait testing, DNA testing, and genetic disease treatment. Animal genetics is one of the best mainstays of livestock development (alongside animal nutrition, animal health, and husbandry concerns such as housing). According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, it is a wide field, ranging from characterization to maintenance to genetic improvement, and involves activities at local, national, regional, and global scales.

NEOGEN Corporation,

HENDRIX GENETICS BV

Zoetis Inc.

Genus

TOPIGS NORSVIN

Envigo

VetGen

ANIMAL GENETICS INC.

ALTA GENETICS INC.

Groupe Grimaud

Animal Genetics Market By Product

Poultry

Porcine

Bovine

Canine

Others

Animal Genetics Market By Genetic Material

Embryo

Semen

Animal Genetics Market By Services

DNA Typing

Genetic Trait Tests

Genetic Disease Tests

Others

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology, medical devices, pharma Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Animal Genetics market globally. This report on ‘Animal Genetics market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Animal Genetics Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Animal Genetics Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Animal Genetics Market – By Product Type

1.3.2 Animal Genetics Market – By Pressure Type

1.3.3 Animal Genetics Market – By Application

1.3.4 Animal Genetics Market – By End User

1.3.5 Animal Genetics Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

ANIMAL GENETICS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

ANIMAL GENETICS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

