Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth Insight, Leading Players, Competitive, Regional Analysis With Forecast To 2027

The global analog-to-digital converter market accounted to US$ 2.30 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 4.09 Bn by 2027.

The data acquisition solutions aid in measuring voltage, current, temperature, and other parameters. It processes the data for display and analysis. Advancements in the data acquisition arena including the inclusion of network connectivity, data analysis & reporting software, and remote control & monitoring options is steering the market demand for analog-to-digital converters market growth during the forecast period

Leading Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Players:

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

Analog Devices Inc.

Cirrus Logic Inc.

Maxim Integrated, Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Rohm Co., Ltd.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

The segments and sub-section of Analog-to-Digital Converter market are shown below:

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis –

by Product Type (Integrating ADC, Delta- Sigma ADC, Successive Approximation ADC, Ramp ADC, Others); Resolution (8-bit, 10-bit, 12-bit, 14-bit, 16-bit, Others); Application (Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Others)

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products

Major Key Points of Analog-to-Digital Converter Market

Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Overview

Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Competition

Analog-to-Digital Converter Market, Revenue and Price Trend

Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Analysis by Application

Company Profiles and Key Figures in Analog-to-Digital Converter Market

Market Dynamics

Methodology and Data Source

