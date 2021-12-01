Application Hosting Market: Business Development, Trends, Key Driven Factors and Forecast to 2028

The Application Hosting Market report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. The report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

The application hosting is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that is fueled from remote cloud infrastructure and is reachable globally through the internet. Also, hosted applications enable end-users to perform and operate a software application completely from the cloud on a recurring subscription. In simple terms, application hosting is a service that offers computing platforms that allows delivery of software via the internet and can deliver an operational platform for any software application.

Major vendors covered in this report:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

IBM

Rackspace Inc.

Google LLC

Liquid Web, LLC

Microsoft

Sungard AS

DXC Technology Company

Apprenda (Atos SE)

NaviSite, Inc

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Application Hosting market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Application Hosting market segments and regions.

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Application Hosting Market.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Application Hosting Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Application Hosting Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

The global Application hosting market is segmented on the basis of hosting type, service type, application type, organization size, vertical.

On the basis of hosting type, the market is segmented as Cloud Hosting, Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), managed hosting, colocation hosting.

On the basis of service type, the market is segmented as application monitoring, application programming interface management, infrastructure services, database administration, backup and recovery, application security.

On the basis of application type, the market is segmented as web-based applications, mobile-based applications.

On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises.

On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as media and entertainment, BFSI, telecommunications and IT, healthcare, retail and ecommerce, manufacturing, energy and utilities, others.

Application Hosting Market Segmented by Region/Country:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Central & South America

