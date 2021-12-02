Cataract Surgery Devices Market 2022 – Global Industry Outlook by 2025, Analysis Covers Size & Share, Key Driving Factors, Demand Status and Research

Global Research on “Cataract Surgery Devices Market” Report Covers influencing data of production, Consumption, revenue, Gross margin, Cost, Gross, market share, and CAGR. It provides a detailed investigation of the various elements such as future trends, drivers, growth rate, future prospects of the Cataract Surgery Devices market. The research study on the world Cataract Surgery Devices market completely relies on the historical data and the current industry alongside distinct business approaches as well as accurate strategies.

Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Cataract Surgery Devices market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market variations during the forecast period.

About Cataract Surgery Devices Market:

Cataract is an eye-related disease in which clouding of the eye lens is observed that leads to loss of vision. Cataract surgery is the removal of clouded natural lens, and involves implantation of intraocular lens.

The devices and instruments such as phacoemulsification systems, ophthalmic viscoelastic devices, drapes, gloves, balanced salt solution, forceps, irrigation set, and intraocular lenses, which aid in this cataract surgical procedure is known as cataract surgery devices, as these serve as an appropriate instrument for such eye defects and cause no harm to cornea. According to WHO, one of the major causes of visual impairment is unoperated cataract, which constitutes to about 33% of the total global population as of 2017. Moreover, 90% of the visually impaired people live in developing economies.

Increase in prevalence of cataract disease as well as technological advancements in ophthalmic devices drive the market. In addition, the rise in geriatric population worldwide boost the market growth. Lack of healthcare insurance and less awareness among individuals regarding the benefits of cataract surgery impede the growth of the cataract surgery devices market. However, high cost associated with cataract surgeries especially in developing economies, such as India, China, Brazil, and South Africa also restrict the growth of the market. Moreover, governments introduce programs to reduce the burden of cataract-related diseases, which create lucrative opportunities for key market players.

The global Cataract Surgery Devices market was valued at 7310 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 10300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025.

Key Players Covered in the Report:

Abbott Laboratories

Novartis AG

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Essilor International S.A.

HAAG-Streit Holding AG

Johnson & Johnson

Nidek Co., Ltd.

Topcon Corporation

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

HumanOptics AG

PhysIOL S.A.

Calhoun Vision Cente

EyeKon Medical, Inc.

Allergan Inc.

VisionCare Ophthalmic Technologies, Inc.



Lenstec, Inc.

STAAR Surgical Company

Glaukos Corporation

Sonomed Escalon

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Intraocular Lens (IOL)

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD)

Phacoemulsification Equipment

Market segment by Applications can be split into:

Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Cataract Surgery Devices Market Production by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

The analysed data on the Cataract Surgery Devices market help you put up a brand within the industry while competing with the giants. This report provides insights into a dynamic competitive environment. It also offers a progressive viewpoint on different factors driving or restricting the market growth.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cataract Surgery Devices Market:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Questions Answered in the Cataract Surgery Devices Market Report:

Which are the five top players of the global Cataract Surgery Devices market?

How will the global Cataract Surgery Devices market changes during the forecast period?

Which product and application will take a share of the global Cataract Surgery Devices market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Cataract Surgery Devices market?

Which regional market will show the highest Cataract Surgery Devices market growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Cataract Surgery Devices market throughout the forecast period?

