Portable Lighting Market 2022 – Global Industry Outlook by 2025, Analysis Covers Size & Share, Key Driving Factors, Demand Status and Research

Latest Research on "Portable Lighting Market" report offers detailed profiles of the key players to bring out a clear view of the competitive landscape of the industry. The report provides precise market outlook in relation to CAGR, market size by value and volume, and market shares. The company share analysis included in this study helps players to improve their business tactics and compete well against leading market participants. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Portable Lighting market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market variations during the forecast period.

About Portable Lighting Market:

A portable light is the light that can be moved around, which include headlamps, flashlights, area lights and other type of portable lights. In this report, we only study battery-powered portable light.

This industry is highly fragmented. Most companies are small except for a few large companies. These small businesses have different levels of technical management and production management.

Especially in China, many small companies blindly imitate the products of large enterprises. In the competition, these companies often occupy the market by low prices. Portable Lights industry concentration is relatively low. Of the major players of Portable Lights, Maglite maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017.

In the applications, the Outdoor used Portable Lights is projected to lead in relative market share of the global consumption volume with 48.51% in 2017. The Industrial application will increase at the CAGR of 4.81% in the use of Portable Lights. The Residential Portable Lights will increase at the CAGR of 4.28% in the use of Portable Lights

The global Portable Lighting market was valued at 2210 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3220 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025.

Global Manufacturers of Portable Lighting Market Report Are:

Maglite

Kang Mingsheng

Energizer

Ledlenser

KENNEDE

DP Lighting

Taigeer

Ocean’s King

SureFire

Dorcy

Nite Ize

Nitecore

Jiage

Petzl

Nextorch

Fenix

Pelican

Twoboys

Olight

Streamlight

Princeton

Wolf Eyes

Browning

Portable Lighting Market Segmentation by Types:

Flashlights

Headlamps

Area lights/lanterns

Bicycle lights

Others

Portable Lighting Market Segmentation by Applications:

Outdoor

Industrial

Residential

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Portable Lighting Market:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Portable Lighting Market Production by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

The analyzed data on the Portable Lighting market help you put up a brand within the industry while competing with the giants. This report provides insights into a dynamic competitive environment. It also offers a progressive viewpoint on different factors driving or restricting the market growth.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report

What does this report deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the Portable Lighting market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the Portable Lighting market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global Portable Lighting market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

The growth matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Portable Lighting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Portable Lighting development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 3500 USD for a Single-User License)

Portable Lighting Market TOC Covers the Following Points:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Portable Lighting Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Portable Lighting Production

2.2 Portable Lighting Market Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

3 Portable Lighting Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Portable Lighting Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Portable Lighting Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Portable Lighting Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Portable Lighting Production by Regions

4.1 Global Portable Lighting Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Portable Lighting Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Portable Lighting Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 China

4.5 Japan

4.6 India

5 Portable Lighting Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Portable Lighting Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Portable Lighting Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Portable Lighting Consumption Market Share by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Portable Lighting Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Portable Lighting Revenue by Type

6.3 Portable Lighting Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Portable Lighting Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Portable Lighting Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Portable Lighting Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Click Here for Detailed TOC

