Antithrombin Market Dynamics, Market Size, Analysis, Development, Revenue, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2027

The global antithrombin market size was USD 490.4 million in 2018. The global impact of COVID-19 pandemic has been unprecedented and staggering, with antithrombin witnessing a positive demand across all regions amid the pandemic. Based on our analysis, the global market size is projected to reach USD 725.2 million by the end of 2026. The increasing IT sector and rapid industrialization across the globe will emerge in favor of market growth.

Antithrombin Top Companies Analyzed in the report:

Lee Biosolutions,

Scripps Laboratories,

Octapharma AG,

LFB USA,

rEVO Biologics,

A few others.

Increasing Prevalence of Hereditary Antithrombin Deficiency to Boost Market

The rising prevalence of medical conditions such as sepsis, hereditary antithrombin deficiency, disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the antithrombin market. Among various application types, the therapeutics segment is anticipated to lead the market with a rising number of antithrombin deficiency cases. In 2018, the therapeutics segment accounted for about 95.7% market share and is likely to continue its dominance in the future as Fortune Business Insights analysts say.

Market Segmentation:

By Application

Therapeutics

Research

Diagnostics & Others

By Source

Human

Goat Milk (Recombinant)

Others

By Dosage Form

Lyophilized

Liquid

