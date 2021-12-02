Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Biological Indicators Market to Hit USD 1,051.4 Million by 2028; Increasing Demand from Pharmaceutical Sector to Stimulate Growth

The global steam and hydrogen peroxide biological indicators market size is expected to experience significant growth by reaching USD 1,051.4 million by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% between 2021 and 2028. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Biological Indicators Market, 2021-2028.” The report further observes that the market stood at USD 553.1 million in 2020. The growing adoption of sterilization techniques and the increasing focus on upgradation of healthcare facilities is expected to propel the adoption of the product globally.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted several economies across the globe. To curb the pandemic spread, the governments of several countries have ordered complete lockdown of industrial and human activities. This has led to the postponement of several industrial projects owing to reduced workforce and limited availability of resources. This is expected to hamper the market growth.

Market Segmentation:

Based on the product, the market is trifurcated into self-contained vials, spore strips, and spore-suspension. On the basis of application, the market is divided into pharmaceutical & medical device companies, healthcare facilities, and others. Lastly, based on region, the market is segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

What does the Report Provide?

The global market for steam and hydrogen peroxide biological indicators report provides a detailed analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will further contribute to the market growth. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PORTER’s Five Point Analysis and PESTEL to obtain information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

DRIVING FACTORS

Growing Focus on Sterilization Processes in Healthcare Settings to Aid Growth

According to the data by the European CDC, in January 2021, around 31,941 patients were hospitalized due to the COVID-19 virus. The rising incidence of chronic ailments, growing focus on improving healthcare infrastructures, and large patient pool worldwide is leading to a high demand for surgical and reusable instruments. The healthcare settings must ensure optimum safety of the patient while ensuring complete elimination of pathogenic microbes. This is leading to a high adoption of advanced sterilization processes that is anticipated to bode well for the global steam and hydrogen peroxide biological indicators market growth during the forecast period.

FURTHER REPORT FINDINGS

North America is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the largest global market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing focus of the healthcare companies to develop advanced products in the region. For instance, Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) secured the USFDA approval for its STERRAD VELOCITY Biological Indicator (BI). It is the fastest biological indicator for hydrogen peroxide sterilization. The region stood at USD 195.4 million in 2020.

Asia-Pacific is expected to gain momentum backed by the rapid-paced growth of healthcare manufacturing companies in countries such as India, China, and others. This will boost the adoption of advanced steam and hydrogen peroxide biological indicators in the region between 2021 and 2028.

Based on application, the healthcare facilities segment is likely to experience exponential growth in the forthcoming years. This is owing to the increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections that is propelling the demand for advanced sterilization products worldwide.

