Smart Inhalers Market Latest Trends, Revenue Growth Rate And Application Scope

The global smart inhalers market is set to gain impetus from the rising utilization of digital technology in the field of healthcare devices. It is aiding in increasing the efficiency of drug delivery devices and is, in turn,speeding up the treatment procedures. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Smart Inhalers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI) – Based Smart Inhalers, Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) – Based Smart Inhalers), By Disease Indication (Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Channel) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the smart inhalers market size was USD 28.62 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 445.40 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 41.1% during the forecast period.
Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the companies operating in the global market. They are as follows:
- Adherium
- Propeller Health
- Cohero Health Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline
- AstraZeneca plc
- Novartis AG
- 3M Company
- Teva Pharmaceuticals
- Vectura Group
- Others
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
4.1 Recent Industry Developments Such as Mergers & Acquisitions
4.2 Regulatory Scenario for Key Countries
4.3 Technological Advancements Pertaining to Smart Inhalers
4.4 Industry Background Pertaining to Smart Inhalers
4.5 Key Industry Trends
4.6 New Product Launch
- Global Smart Inhalers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product
5.2.1 Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI)- based Inhalers
5.2.2 Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI)- based Inhalers
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease indication
5.3.1 Asthma
5.3.2 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
5.4.1 Hospital Pharmacies
5.4.2 Retail Pharmacies
5.4.3 Online Channel
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
5.5.1 North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.3 Asia Pacific
5.5.4 Rest of the World (RoW)
- North America Smart Inhalers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product
6.2.1 Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI)- based Inhalers
6.2.2 Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI)- based Inhalers
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease indication
6.3.1 Asthma
6.3.2 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
6.4.1 Hospital Pharmacies
6.4.2 Retail Pharmacies
6.4.3 Online Channel
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country
6.5.1 U.S.
6.5.2 Canada
