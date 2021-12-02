Full Body Scanner Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.8% to reach US$ 653.0 Million from 2021 to 2028 | The Insight Partners

Full Body Scanner Market: Key Insights

According to our latest market study on “Full Body Scanner Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component, Technology, Application, Detection, and Geography,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 362.0 million in 2021 to reach US$ 653.0 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Full Body Scanner Market

The North American market suffered substantial economic loss in the first two quarters of 2020, owing to the continuous rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. The arrival of tourists in Hawaii was down to almost 100% in April 2020, and the 14-day mandatory quarantine kept tourism significantly low. Florida tourism experienced a year-over-year drop of almost 11% in the first quarter of 2020. Government buildings, data centers, railway stations, and hotels are the places where full-body scanners are widely used. Since the overall movement of people was restricted, the requirement and use of full-body scanners at such places also declined. With the limited workforce at worksites, this market also suffered from the supply side. With more than 450 million doses, almost 59.1% population of the US is fully vaccinated. With massive vaccination drives worldwide, the ban on international flights from affected countries was lifted, and the tourism sector grew gradually. Such developments are anticipated to increase the number of passengers at airports, thus, fueling the need for high-tech full-body scanners.

Adoption of Millimeter-Wave and Terahertz Technology-Based Scanners

With continuous technological developments taking place across the globe, body scanner manufacturers are looking forward to using advanced technologies to make scanning safer. The inclination toward using safer technology is encouraging the adoption of millimeter-wave over x-rays. Airports Authorities of Malaysia have announced updating their airports by working on developments, including millimeter-wave body scanners and mobile apps, which would assist the passengers in planning their airport journey with less travel stress. Similarly, the Indian government is likely to unveil technical norms for operating full-body scanners to screen passengers at airports. The government has decided to start using active and passive millimeter-wave-based body scanners in place of backscatter & full transmission x-ray technologies. Due to frequent exposure of passengers toward x-ray radiation, the Indian government has shown interest in using millimeter-wave-based body scanners.

Full Body Scanner Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.; Leidos; ADANI; Nuctech Company Limited; Smiths Detection Group Ltd. (Smiths Group plc); Rapiscan Systems, Inc.; Aventura Technologies, Inc.; 3F Advanced System; Rohde & Schwarz; and Westminster Group Plc are among the major companies operating in the full-body scanner market.

In June 2021, a UV disinfection system was embedded in ADANI’s latest full-body X-ray scanner – CLEARPASS. Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation light can be utilized for deactivating the DNA of bacteria and RNA of viruses.

In May 2021, Heathrow Airport chose Rohde & Schwarz to supply R&S QPS201 Quick Personnel Security (QPS) scanners, which will reduce passenger wait times and improve security checks.

