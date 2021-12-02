Processed Dairy Products Market Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2027

Danone launched Le Danonea, a whole new range of yogurts and reinvented its yogurt portfolio on France in October 2017. These range of yogurt products are made of 100 % natural ingredients and 100% French milk and are available in a variety of flavored and natural versions. Such innovations are anticipated to promote the growth of the global processed dairy products market, predicts Fortune Business Insights in their new report.

The study on processed dairy products is titled, “Processed Dairy Products Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Fluid Milk, Butter, Cheese, Frozen Dairy Desserts, Cultured Dairy Products, Others), By Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandisers, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report emphasized important aspects of the market such as growth drivers and restraints, along with the latest trend and opportunities. Some of the important market players and their marketing strategies are also mentioned in the report. All information presented in the report is gathered from primary and secondary research methodologies.

As per this report, the fluid milk segment was dominating the market, based on the product type. However, with the rise in consumer inclination towards nutraceuticals offerings, the cultured dairy products market namely fortified yogurt segment is expected to emerge dominant in the forecast duration.

Consumer’s Preference for Protein-rich Dairy Products Boosting Market

The dairy industry is considered a dynamic industry with numerous producers that are directly dependent on it for their sustenance. The dairy industry is expanding with the advent of various innovative dairy products introduced in the market worldwide. This is due to the increasing production of milk and the rise in consumption of dairy products as they are rich in protein. The above factor is anticipated to promote the growth of the global processed dairy products market in the forecast period.

The increasing demand for multi-functional dairy equipment is projected to boost the market. In addition, due to the rise in per capita income, there is an increasing demand for nutritional products of higher value. This is especially high in the developing nation and is, therefore, another factor helping in the global processed dairy products market growth.

On the flipside, the fluctuation in price of dairy products and risk of contamination and spoilage of these products may cause hindrance to the growth of the market in the long run. Nevertheless, the surge in demand for lactose-free dairy products such as cheese, milk, and yogurt will help the market gain traction.

Mature Markets of North America and Europe to Show Steady Growth

Fortune Business Insights foresees the global processed dairy products market to be dominated by Europe and North America because they have attained maturity in the market. However, the animal husbandry sector in the developing markets of South America and Asia Pacific is booming with the availability of abundant fluid milk for processing. This is further anticipated to promote the growth of the market in these regions in the years to follow.

Over time, there has been significant number of merger and acquisition activities in the market for processed dairy products. The report highlights some of the major shareholders in the market. These companies are mentioned below:

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Agropur Cooperative

Groupe Lactalis S.A.

Airy Farmers of America Inc.

Danone

Arla Foods

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

