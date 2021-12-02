Dental Drills and Burs Market Insight on the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Industry

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Ultrasonic scalpels are medical device that are also known as harmonic scalpels. These scalpels serve as an alternative to steel scalpels or electro-surgical diathermy and make use of ultrasonic vibrations to cut thicker tissues during surgical procedures. The major characteristic of an ultrasonic scalpel is that while electrocautery can be applied to coagulate bleeding tissue at any time, the ultrasonic scalpel only coagulates as it cuts.

The ultrasonic scalpel market is driving due to the increasing demand for surgical procedures such as lung biopsy, thyroidectomy, and tonsillectomy; rise in the prevalence of chronic disease that requires surgical interventions. However, stringent government regulations and high costs of surgical procedures form the major restraints for the market growth. Moreover, continuous development of novel devices by key players is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities.

1. Axon Medical Solutions Private Ltd.

2. EndoAfrique

3. Ethicon, Inc. (J&J)

4. Jinan Bakr Ultrasonic Technology Co., Ltd.

5. Lake Region Medical

6. Lotus Ultrasonic Scalpel

7. MedWOW Ltd.

8. Stryker Corporation

9. Tonglu Rex Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.

10. Wuhan BBT Medical Tech. Co. Ltd.

Segmentation

The ultrasonic scalpel market is segmented on the basis of type, indication and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as silicone liner, thermoplastic elastomer (TPE), and polyurethane liner. On the basis of indication, the market is categorized as lung biopsy, gynecologic cancer, laparoscopic cyst decortication, thyroidectomy, and tonsillectomy. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as leg disabled people and arm disabled people.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Dental Drills and Burs Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Dental Drills and Burs Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Ultrasonic Scalpel Market – By Type

1.3.2 Ultrasonic Scalpel Market – By Indication

1.3.3 Ultrasonic Scalpel Market – By Application

1.3.4 Ultrasonic Scalpel Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. ULTRASONIC SCALPEL MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. ULTRASONIC SCALPEL MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

