Fraud Detection Software Market to 2028 is Booming Worldwide by Top Key Players – AimBrain, CipherCloud, Cyxtera Technologies, Gemalto NV, IBM Corporation

Fraud Detection Software is used to deal with the boosting issue of consequences across various sectors namely: government, financial service industry, and corporate. Thus, financial institutions need a real-time automated system for detecting fraud through multiple channels and transactions each day. With the increasing demand for big data analytics, the use of traditional methods for fraud detection such as manual detection which provide inaccurate data as well as it is time-consuming is vanishing.

· AimBrain

· CipherCloud

· Cyxtera Technologies

· Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

· Gemalto NV

· IBM Corporation

· Oracle Corporation

· SAS Institute Inc.

· SIGNIFYD Inc.

· ValidSoft

The global Fraud Detection Software market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, and application. Based on deployment type, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premises. Similarly, based on application the market is segmented into financial enterprises, educational institutions, healthcare, government, manufacturing, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Fraud Detection Software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Fraud Detection Software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key takeaways Research methodology Fraud Detection Software market landscape Fraud Detection Software market – key market dynamics Fraud Detection Software market – global market analysis Fraud Detection Software market – revenue and forecasts to 2028 – component Fraud Detection Software market – revenue and forecasts to 2028 – industry vertical Fraud Detection Software market revenue and forecasts to 2028 – geographical analysis Industry landscape Fraud Detection Software market, key company profiles Appendix

