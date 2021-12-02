Air Cooler Market Global Size, Trends, Investments, Share, Leading Players, Merger, Acquisition, Growth Factors, Regional Analysis, And Industry Forecast To 2028

Air coolers are low-cost, eco-friendly, and energy-efficient alternatives to air conditioners. Air coolers helps to cool air through the evaporation of water and are easy to use. They operate with maximum efficiency with free flow of fresh air and adequate ventilation and they consume less amount of electricity without producing any harmful gases.

Increasing organized retail sector in developing countries.

Rising awareness about wall-mounted air coolers.

Leading Air Cooler Market Players:

Bajaj Electricals Ltd

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Haier Inc.

Intex Technologies

Kenstar

LG Electronics Inc.

Orient Electric

Symphony Limited.

Usha International Ltd

Voltas Limited

By Type (Residential, Industrial and Commercial); Size (Spot Cooler, Medium Space Cooler, Large Space Cooler)

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products

