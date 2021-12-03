Diabetes Devices Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

The global diabetes devices market is likely to gain traction from recent technological advancements. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Diabetes devices: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 20,920.7 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market is likely to reach US$ 33,546.9 Mn by the end of 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1%.
The adoption of sedentary lifestyle has been the primary factor contributing to the high prevalence of diabetes around the world. The advent of technologically advanced systems has influenced the growth of the global diabetes devices market. The demand for minimally invasive devices has been fulfilled in recent years. There are numerous products in the market that do not require blood sample or needle-based methods for detecting blood levels in sugar. Additionally, recent product innovations by globally renowned companies will boost the market in the forthcoming years.
Soaring demand for Simplified Diabetes devices to Induce Growth
The growing adoption of fast paced and sedentary lifestyle has led to an increase demand for easily operate-able and simplified diabetes devices. Many companies are looking to suffice consumer needs of self-operate-able and portable devices for monitoring various factors that can cause diabetes. In 2019, Roche India launched the mySugr App and Accu-Chek aimed at betterment of people with diabetes. The company unveiled its first ever Integrated Diabetes Management System (IDMS) with the mySugr and Accu-chek integrated apps. With the launch of IDMS, the company aims at offering integrated and simplified approach for people with or at the risk of diabetes. The report includes the impact of such product advancements, along with some commercially successful products that have exerted their reach in several countries across the world. Fortune Business Insights has stressed on various aspects of the existing as well as upcoming devices for diabetes care and discusses the impact of these concepts on the global market.
The report includes detailed analysis on various aspects of the market such as segmentation, end user coverage, applications and leading companies. Fortune Business Insights discusses segmentation of the global diabetes devices market based on product type, application, and regional demographics. Additionally, the report includes detailed analysis of prevailing companies as well as market entrants operating in the global market. Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global diabetes devices market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Medtronic.
