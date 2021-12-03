Single Cell Protein Market Overview with Future Growth and Forecast to 2021-2028

The Single Cell Protein Market report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Single Cell Protein Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Single cell protein mainly involves less energy also feedstock consumption during production, which further reduces carbon footprint significantly, and again reduces stress on the environment, making it a sustainable protein feed source over the conventional protein sources. Manufacturers operating in single cell protein market have been grabbing advantage of this opportunity to innovate in sources like spirulina, chlorella, and fusarium, and others, to develop nutritional supplements which support high-risk patients also undernourished children.

Top Key Players:- Alltech, Inc., AngelYeast Co., Ltd., BIOMIN Holding GmbH, Calysta, Inc., Devenish Nutrition, LLC., Evonik Industries AG, Lallemand Inc., NOVUS International, Parry Nutraceuticals, Unibio A/S

The single cell protein market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as increasing application in food and beverages, animal feed, dietary supplements, and others. There is a growing awareness among consumers that modern diet should filled with depleted & over-processed convenience foods. Companies operating in single cell protein market are hence capitalizing on this opportunity to raise the availability of supplements which will provide extra vitamins and minerals. Spirulina owns a better nutrient profile than other grains, plants, and herbs.

The global single cell protein market is segmented on the basis of source, and application. The single cell protein market on the basis of the source is classified into yeast, fungi, algae, and bacteria. Based on application, global single cell protein market is bifurcated into food and beverages, animal feed, dietary supplements, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Single Cell Protein market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Single Cell Protein market in these regions.

