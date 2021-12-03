Animal Vaccines Market Research Update, Size Estimation, Future Scope, Revenue Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2028

Animal Vaccines Market Projection By Technology, Major key players, Growth, Revenue, CAGR, Regional Analysis Industry Forecast 2021 To 2027 is latest report published on “Global Animal Vaccines Market” by Fortune Business Insights. The global robotaxi market size was USD 10.73 billion in 2021. The global impact of COVID-19 pandemic has been unprecedented and staggering, with robotaxi witnessing a positive demand across all regions amid the pandemic. Based on our analysis, the global commercial vehicle market size is projected to reach USD 16.13 billion by the end of 2028. The increasing IT sector and rapid industrialization across the globe will emerge in favor of market growth.

Launch of Novel Vaccines for the Preventive Care of Animals to Enable Growth in Market

As per the report, the market highlights some of the major shareholders in the veterinary ultrasound devices market. These companies are mentioned below:

NEOGEN CORPORATION

Eli Lilly and Company

Elanco

Merial

ImmuCell Corporation

Ceva

Intervet Inc. (Merck Animal Health)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Virbac

Zoetis

Increasing Awareness About Diseases Contracted from Animals by Humans to Fuel Demand for Veterinary Vaccines

The rise in awareness about importance of veterinary healthcare is a major factor boosting the global veterinary vaccines market. The increase in the number of pet owners worldwide is also anticipated to help the market gain traction. Increasing investments in research and development by manufacturers for development of novel veterinary vaccines are also anticipated to promote the global veterinary vaccines market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the prevalence of diseases that can pass on to humans from animals such as trichinella spiralis, rabies, and others may also help in the veterinary vaccines market growth.

Rise in Disposable Income to Help Asia Pacific Market Grow Rapidly

The global veterinary vaccines market was dominated by North America with a revenue generation of US$ 2.97 billion in 2018 AND Fortune Business Insights predicts this region to continue its dominance in the forecast period as well owing to the rapid adoption of efficient veterinary vaccines. This, accompanied by the use of technologically advanced vaccine delivery across all regions is anticipated to help North America remain dominant.

