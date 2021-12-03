10 Top Neurovascular Devices/Interventional Neurology Market to Watch | Fortune Business Insights™

The Global “Neuroendoscopy Devices” Market size is anticipated to reach USD 204.4 million by 2026 with a CAGR of 7.12% by 2026. This is attributable to the increasing prevalence of brain disorders such as brain tumors and optic nerve compression. The market value stood at USD 117.5 million in 2018.

The information presented above is provided in a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Neuroendoscopy Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Rigid Neuroendoscopes, Flexible Neuroendoscopes), By Application Type (Transnasal Neuroendoscopy, Intraventricular Neuroendoscopy, Transcranial Neuroendoscopy), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

The report covers:

Global Neuroendoscopy Devices Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Leading Players operating in the Neuroendoscopy Devices Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Nevro Corporation

Ackermann Instrumente GmbH

Adeor medical AG

Braun Aesculap

Tonglu WANHE Medical Instrument

Machida Endoscope

Clarus Medical LLC

HAWK

Schindlerendoskopie technologie GmbH

Regional Analysis –

North America to Dominate Market with Increasing Prevalence of Acute Pediatric Brain Tumors

The market is fragmented geographically into Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America is holding a maximum neuro endoscopy market share with a revenue generation of USD 55.8 million earned in 2018. This is owing to the rising prevalence of acute pediatric brain tumors and the presence of neuro endoscope manufacturers such as Karl Storz and B. Braun. In addition to that, there is an increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures among people in the region, which is further expected to help this region continue dominating the market in the forecast period.

On the other hand, the market in the Asia Pacific will witness significant growth on account of the rising prevalence of brain tumors, surge in the number of biopsies performed, and increasing healthcare expenditure of emerging nations such as Vietnam and India.

Competitive Landscape –

Entry of New Players to Intensify Market Competition

The competitive landscape of the global neuro endoscopy devices market is fragmented in nature due to the entrance of multiple startups. On the other side, companies such as Karl Storz and b. Braun are contributing immensely to the neuroendoscopy devices market revenue by holding a major proportion of shares in the U.S. Companies are focusing on development and launch of new products that will help improve treatment procedure on the one hand and help players hold a strong position in the market.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Industry Background of Neuroendoscopy Devices New Product Launch Key Merger and Acquisition Strategies by Top Players Overview on Technological Advancements Pertaining to the Neuroendoscopes Statistics on Prevalence of Brain Tumors across Key Countries Data Pertaining to Healthcare Expenditure for Key Countries

Global Neuroendoscopy Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Rigid Neuroendoscopes Flexible Neuroendoscopes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Transnasal Neuroendoscopy Intraventricular Neuroendoscopy Transcranial Neuroendoscopy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



ToC Continue…!

