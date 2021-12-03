Biomarkers Market | 2021 – 26 | Industry Share, Size, Growth, Types, Products, Trends

Biomarkers Market Healthcare Market Projection By Technology, Major key players, Growth, Revenue, CAGR, Regional Analysis Industry Forecast 2021 To 2027 is latest report published on “Global Biomarkers Market Healthcare Market” by Fortune Business Insights. The global robotaxi market size was USD 39.10 billion in 2018. The global impact of COVID-19 pandemic has been unprecedented and staggering, with robotaxi witnessing a positive demand across all regions amid the pandemic. Based on our analysis, the global commercial vehicle market size is projected to reach USD 97.51 billion by the end of 2026. The increasing IT sector and rapid industrialization across the globe will emerge in favor of market growth.

Request Sample Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/biomarkers-market-102173

Key Players Operating in The Biomarkers MarketInclude:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Abbott

R&D System

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Axon Medchem

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BioVision Inc.

Sino Biological Inc.

CENTOGENE N.V.

Other key market players

Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine to Accelerate Growth

Biomarkers are increasingly used in disease diagnostics. They also play an important role in development of personalized medicine for several disease conditions. Disease diagnosis and treatment procedures possess certain limitations and because of this, the concept of personalized medicine is becoming popular nowadays. Patients suffering from immunological disorders and cancer are rapidly inclining towards customized treatment options based on their genetic and clinical features. It would propel the biomarkers market growth during the forecast period.

Oncology Segment to Grow Steadily Backed by Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

In terms of indication, the market is grouped into oncology, cardiology, neurology and others. Out of these, the oncology segment dominated the market in 2018. This growth is attributable to the increasing cases of cancer. Growing demand for personalized medicine in diagnosis and treatment of cancer, along with increasing number of new biomarker based assays and tests being introduced by market players, is propelling the growth of oncology segment. Rising prevalence of neurological disorders and increasing investment by key market players in the development of neurology biomarkers are is one of the major factor anticipated to drive the growth of the segment at faster rate.

