Global Facial Injectables Market to Grow Significantly with Rising Demand from Geriatric Population

The rising demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures is one of the key factors driving the global “facial injectables” market. Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled, “Facial Injectables Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product (Botulinum Toxin Type A, Hyaluronic Acid, Collagen, Particle Polymer Fillers, Poly-L-Lactic Acid, Calcium Hydroxylapatite), by Application (Wrinkle Reduction, Facelift, Lip Enhancement), by End User (Hospitals, Specialty clinics, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” states that factors such as a rise in the demand for aesthetic beauty, longevity of facial injectables, and affordable costs are projected to propel the growth of global facial injectables market. Besides these, much lesser recovery time after the procedures and a rise in the demand for aesthetic procedures from the geriatric masses contribute to the growth of market.

The report classifies the global facial injectables market into four groups, namely, by end user, by product, by geography, and by application. By end user, the market is further divided into specialty clinics, hospitals, and others. According to Fortune Business Insights, amongst the end user segment, specialty clinics are expected to hold a notable amount of the global facial injectables market.

The main reason for this is modernization which has led to more and more people engaging in antiwrinkle surgeries and facelifts. In terms of product, the market is classified into collagen, botulinum toxin type A, calcium hydroxylapatite, particle polymer fillers, hyaluronic acid, and poly-L-lactic acid. By application, the market is grouped into lip enhancement, wrinkle reduction, facelift, and others.

Some of the major companies that are present in the global facial injectables market are

Nestlé Skin Health

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Allergen

Merz Pharma

Bloomage BioTechnology Corporation Limited

Ipsen Pharma

Others

Availability of Cost-Effective Aesthetic Procedures to Propel Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the global facial injectables market is divided into Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and North America. Amongst these, North America has been holding the largest share of the global facial injectables market. This is mainly because of a rise in the demand for anti-aging treatments and minimally invasive procedures. Combined with these, improvement in healthcare infrastructure, increasing number of skin disorders, and availability of low-cost procedures have led in the market growth of North America. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is the fastest growing market of facial injectables due to an ongoing development in healthcare system. Moreover, reduction in social taboo regarding aesthetic procedures, availability of cost-effective procedures, and a rise in the demand for such procedures are anticipated to cause market growth in Asia Pacific. As per the World Health Organization, about 30 countries in Asia Pacific and Africa had a shortage of facial injectables in 2016. It indicated that there is a huge potential for both these countries to exhibit huge growth in global facial injectables market during the forecast period.

