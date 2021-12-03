Coiled Tubing Services Market -Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends, Opportunities And Forecast 2021 To 2028

Coiled Tubing Services Market 2021-2028

Market Overview-

The global coiled tubing services market size is expected to reach USD 6.73 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The surging intervention services in onshore and offshore platforms is expected to spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business insights, in a report, titled “Coiled Tubing Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Service (Well Intervention (Well Completion and Well Cleaning) and Drilling), By Application (Onshore and Offshore), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood USD 5.52 billion in 2019.

Key Players-

Top Key Players in this market are:

Schlumberger (Texas, US)

Baker Hughes, a GE Company (Texas, US)

Halliburton (Texas, US)

C&J Energy Services (Texas, US)

Key Energy Services (Texas, US)

Archer – the well company (Rogaland, Norway)

Essential Coil (Calgary, Canada)

COSL – China Oilfield Services Limited (Dongcheng District, Beijing)

National Oilwell Varco (Texas, US)

National Energy Services Company (Tarshid)

BJ Services (Texas, US)

Global Tubing, LLC (Texas, US)

Calfrac Well Services (Calgary, Canada)

Basic Energy Services (Texas, US)

Superior Energy Services (Texas, US)

Antech (United Kingdom)

Pioneer Energy Services (Texas, US)

Market Driver:

Substantial Investments in E&P and Hydrocarbon Activities to Foster Growth

The rising oil demand has led to heavy investment in drilling operations, in turn, boosting the growth of the market. The surging economic development is expected to create opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The rising utilization of coiled tubing in well intervention activities and drilling operations will further stimulate the growth of the market for coiled tubing services. The growing knowledge about the effective production method of coiled tubing to produce large amounts of oil and gas will have an excellent impact on the market. Moreover, the growing production of hydrocarbon is expected to further fuel the demand for the market in the foreseeable future.

COVID-19 to Adversely Impact Global Market

The oil and gas industry has witnessed a massive drop in revenue due to the occurrence of coronavirus. As per the International Energy Agency, oil demand has decreased by 29 million barrels per day (BPD) in April 2020 and by 23.1 million BPD in the second quarter. The shut-down of manufacturing facilities and services because of lockdown enactment in several nations, thus restricting the supply of oil and gas and inhibiting the market growth. For instance, Aker Solutions has laid off 650 employees in the UK and Norway and a further notice has been issued for temporary layoffs of up to 6,000 in Norway.

Regional Analysis:

Rising Oil Production to Boost Market in North America

Geographically, the global market for coiled tubing services is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to dominate the global market owing to its potential for natural gas, shale gas, tight gas reserves, and oil production. As per the IEA report 2018, the United States covered 80% of the world’s energy demand growth. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth rate owing to the ever-increasing oil and gas demand in developing countries. The implementation of new policies and regulations will further aid expansion in the region. The IEA reports state that the world oil demand is estimated to increase by 6.9mb/d by 2023 at an average of 1.2mb/d a year.

Table of Content:

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Dynamics

4.Key Insights

5.Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

6.Global Coiled Tubing Services Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

7.North America Coiled Tubing Services Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

8.Europe Coiled Tubing Services Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

9.Asia Pacific Coiled Tubing Services Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

10.Middle East & Africa Coiled Tubing Services Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

11.Latin America Coiled Tubing Services Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

12.Competitive Analysis

Continue….

