Hairy Cell Leukemia Therapeutics Market Is Expected to Grow; Collaborations Between Key Player to Launch Novel Drugs Will Promote Growth

The increasing prevalence of rare cancer is driving the “global hairy cell leukemia therapeutics” market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Hairy Cell Leukemia Therapeutics Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Treatment (Chemotherapy, Biological Therapy, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Rising demand for the prevention of second cancer is fostering the growth of the global hairy cell leukemia therapeutics market.

Some of the major companies that are present in the global hairy cell leukemia therapeutics market are AstraZeneca, AbbVie Inc., Biogenomics Limited., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Juno Therapeutics.

Increasing Cases of Rare Cancer Around the World to Promote Growth

The increasing cases of rare cancer and growing geriatric population are expected to contribute to hairy cell leukemia therapeutics market growth. Rising awareness regarding hairy cell leukemia therapeutics prognosis and efficient diagnosis is also supporting the growth of the hairy cell leukemia therapeutics market. The rising cases of cancer amongst rural population exposed to toxins through fertilizers and the increasing demand for the prevention of second cancers are factors driving the global hairy cell leukemia therapeutics market. In a report American Cancer Society estimates patients diagnosed with Hairy Cell Leukemia are given therapeutics through chemotherapy, they give a good response that often lasts more than five years. According to Cancer Research UK, an estimation of 90 out of 100 patients (90%), survive their leukemia for more than five years after successful treatment and move towards remission. Often when leukemia returns, the same course of treatment is administered, and if not successful, alternatives such as biological therapies are administered. This trend, combined with the other factors are expected to contribute positively to the hairy cell leukemia therapeutics revenue.

FDA’s Approved Lumoxiti to Support Growth

MedImmune, a subsidiary of AstraZeneca for biologics research and development received approval from the Food and Drug Administration for Lumoxiti. Lumoxiti will be used for the treatment of relapsed or refractory hairy cell leukemia (HCL) in adult patients. The launch of Lumoxiti is expected to support the growth of the hairy cell leukemia therapeutics drugs owing to the overall response of the treatment. Further, the acquisitions between Innate Pharma and AstraZeneca are also contributing to the hairy cell leukemia therapeutics revenue. For instance, Innate Pharma entered into a multi-term agreement with AstraZeneca which resulted in the acquisition of commercialization rights of Lumoxiti in the U.S. and Europe. The commercialization of Luxomiti on a global scale will further boost the global hairy cell leukemia therapeutics market.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

