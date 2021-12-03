Global Bioenergy Market 2021 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast By 2028

Bioenergy Market 2021-2028

Market Overview-

The global bioenergy market size is projected to reach USD 642.71 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Deepening commitment to the 2015 Paris Climate Change Agreement will be a critical factor augmenting the growth of this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Bioenergy Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Product Type (Solid Biomass, Liquid Biofuel, Biogas, and Others), By Feedstock (Agricultural Waste, Wood and Woody Biomass, Solid Waste and Others), By Application (Power Generation, Heat Generation, Transportation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The Paris Agreement was a landmark moment in the fight against climate change as it contained actionable commitments by the top emission countries. These commitments were focused towards mitigating the extreme effects of climate change by reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and curbing global temperature increase below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Currently, 197 countries, with the exception of Russia, Iran, and Turkey, have signed the agreement. In the quest to control emissions, countries are actively switching to bioenergy sources such as biomass and biofuels to meet their electricity requirements, since these sources can supply electricity to all end-use industries. Thus, expanding participation in the Paris Agreement will bode well for this market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created widespread uncertainty across the global economic spectrum. Many businesses are struggling to cope with the rapidly changing circumstances. Governments are modifying, altering, and developing new policies and measures to steer their countries out these challenging. We are also taking solid efforts to generate intelligent analysis on different markets and providing detailed assessment of the impact of this pandemic on your business.

Key Players-

Competitive Landscape:

Widening Geographic Presence of Companies to Characterize Market Competition

With strengthening global commitment towards bio-based energy, key players in this market are exploring new avenues to expand their regional and global presence. Companies are also taking advantage of incentives offered governments for renewable energy projects to consolidate their position in the market.

Market Driver:

Rapid Depletion of Fossil Fuels to Accelerate the Bioenergy Market Growth

The world overly dependent on fossil fuels to satisfy its energy demands. For example, in the US, fossil fuels accounted for 81.5% of the total energy consumption. Excessive reliance on exhaustible energy sources is causing their depletion rate to overtake their replenishment rate. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates that the current global stock of crude oil will be adequate to meet world’s oil demand till 2050. A report published by the Millennium Alliance for Humanity and the Biosphere (MAHB) states that coal will run out in 70 years, gas will be over in 40 years, and oil will be gone in the next 30 years. These stark projections are reinforcing the need for the global society to develop and actively embrace bioenergy sources and reduce dependence on conventional energy.

Regional Insights:

Concerted Efforts to Reduce Carbon Emissions to Boost the Market in Asia Pacific

Booming economies of Asia Pacific, mainly India and China, who are also two of the largest emitters in the world, are taking decisive policy measures to curb emissions. In developed economies such as Japan, use of wood as biofuel is rising, increasing bio energy consumption in the region. These factors enabled Asia Pacific to create a market for bio energy with a size of USD 96.76 billion in 2019.

Countries in the European Union (EU) are actively adopting bio-energy as these energy sources are expected to speed up the EU’s shift towards renewables in the coming decade. North America, being one of the largest producers of liquid biofuels, is steadily fastening its hold on the bioenergy market share backed by significant increases in ethanol production in the US.

The report also shares the following:

Exhaustive examination of the key market drivers, trends, and restraints;

Accurate forecasting of upcoming market opportunities;

In-depth study of all market segments;

Comprehensive evaluation of the regional dynamics; and

Careful profiling and thorough research of the top market players and their strategies.

Table of Content:

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Dynamics

4.Key Insights

5.Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

6.Global Bioenergy Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

7.North America Bioenergy Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

8.Europe Bioenergy Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

9.Asia Pacific Bioenergy Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

10.Middle East & Africa Bioenergy Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

11.Latin America Bioenergy Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

12.Competitive Analysis

Continue….

