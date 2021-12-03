Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Industry Research Report is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of above 12% during the forecast period 2021-2024.

Global Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Report Share and Forecast provides an in-depth analysis of the Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market including detailed description of market sizing and growth, value, the key opportunities in the Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry taking into consideration the previous growth patterns with Forecast Period from 2021.

Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Report is projected to grow at a CAGR of above 12% during the forecast period 2021-2024.

Company Coverage: –

– General Dynamics Corporation

– Rheinmetall AG

– NEXTER Group

– Oshkosh Corporation

– Harris Corporation

– ASELSAN AS

– QinetiQ Group PLC

– Cobham PLC

– Milrem Robotics

– Roboteam Ltd

– Endeavour Robotics (FLIR Systems)

– Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

Scope: –

The market study of military UGVs is confined to the use of UGVs in military sector only. The market is segmented based on application into Combat, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance, and Explosive Disposal. The Explosive Disposal segment includes Mine clearance and Bomb disposal applications of the UGVs.

Regions: –

– North America

– Asia-Pacific

– Europe

– South America

– Africa

