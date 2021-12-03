Micro-irrigation Systems Industry Research Report is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period 2021-2024.

Global Micro-irrigation Systems Market Report Share and Forecast provides an in-depth analysis of the Micro-irrigation Systems Market including detailed description of market sizing and growth, value, the key opportunities in the Micro-irrigation Systems Market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry taking into consideration the previous growth patterns with Forecast Period from 2021.

Micro-irrigation Systems Market Report is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period 2021-2024.

Company Coverage: –

– Deere & Company

– Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

– Lindsay Corporation

– EPC Industrie

– Nelson Irrigation Corporation

– Netafim Ltd

– Rain Bird Corporation

– The Toro Company

– Rivulis Irrigation Limited

– Harvel Agua

– Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd

– Elgo Irrigation Ltd

– Antelco Pty Ltd

– Kothari Agritech Private Limited

Scope: –

The report defines the micro-irrigation systems market in terms of end-users. Irrigation equipment which is used in agricultural practices is only considered. Industrial applications are not a part of this report. The component segment of the report does not include the after-sales market.

Regions: –

– North America

– Asia-Pacific

– Europe

– South America

– Africa

Key Highlights of Report:

– Provides market definition and overview by studying objectives like market scope and market size estimation.

– Provides research methods and logic based on historic data.

– Analysis market competition, market performance worldwide, manufactures basic information, Sales, Value, Price and Gross Margin.

– Analysis on segmentation of types, applications and regions based on historical Data and market forecasts.

