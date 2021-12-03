U.S. Genetic Testing Market Size, Key Analysis And Comprehensive Growth Forecast Till 2027

U.S. Genetic Testing Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Automotive Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2026 is latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The U.S. genetic testing market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 10.29 billion by 2027 while exhibiting an impressive CAGR of 13.0% between 2020 and 2027. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “U.S. Genetic Testing Industry, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 4.11 billion in 2019. Factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic disorders and the increasing awareness regarding the efficacy of genetic testing in the U.S. will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.
List of the Companies Profiled in the Market:
- Invitae Corporation (San Francisco, U.S.)
- Ambry Genetics (Aliso Viejo, U.S.)
- BioReference Laboratories, Inc. (Elmwood Park, U.S.)
- Progenity, Inc. (San Diego, U.S.)
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (Secaucus, U.S.)
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (Salt Lake City, U.S.)
- Fulgent Genetics (Temple City, U.S.)
- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (Guangzhou, China)
Some major points from Table of Content:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Regulatory Overview
- Overview: Funding Raised by Genetic Testing focused Start-up Companies
- Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnership
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- SWOT Analysis
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the U.S. Genetic Testing Market
- Analysis of Transactions in the Molecular Diagnostic Clinical Laboratory Market
- Overview: Personalized Medicine Market Size (USD billion), U.S., 2019
- Reimbursement Scenario
- U.S. Genetic Testing Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technique
- PCR
- DNA Sequencing
- Microarrays
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
- Cardiology
- Oncology
- Pharmacogenomics
- Cognitive Dysfunction
- Pathogenomics
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Payer
- Public Health Insurance
- Private Health Insurance
- Out-of-Pocket
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
- Hospitals
- Independent Laboratories
- Competitive Analysis
- S. Market Share Analysis (2019)
- Company Profiles (Overview, Products & Services, SWOT Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (Based On Availability))
-
-
- Invitae Corporation
- Ambry Genetics
- BioReference Laboratories, Inc.
- Progenity, Inc.
- PathemaGX
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
- Myriad Genetics, Inc.
- Fulgent Genetics
- Burning Rock Biotech Limited
-
Continued…
