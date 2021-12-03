Body-Worn Camera Market Growing Rapidly With Latest Trends & Future Scope by 2020- Axon Enterprise, Panasonic, GoPro

Body-worn cameras are used to digitally record video and audio data. They are mostly used for surveillance purposes by police and special law enforcement agencies, and usually include a microphone, camera, battery, and data storage device that is either aboard or linked to a camera unit through a cable. It allows for the capture of evidence as well as the recording of real-time data.

Competitive Landscape: Body-Worn Camera Market: Axon Enterprise, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, GoPro, Inc., Transcend Information, Inc., WatchGuard Technologies, Inc., Reveal Media Limited, Digital Ally, Inc., Pinnacle Response, Ltd., Coban Technologies, Inc., Motorola Solutions.

Download PDF Sample Report Here: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00021725/

Increasing use of smart gadgets in law enforcement coupled with the high demand for video footage as evidence is fueling the growth of the market. Further, integration of facial recognition technology with body-worn cameras is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Based on Type, the market has been segmented into: Recording, Live Streaming, Other.

Based on Resolution, the market has been segmented into: Full HD, HD, 4K, Others

Based on End User, the market has been segmented into: Military, Transportation, Sports and Leisure, Others

To comprehend global Body-Worn Camera market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa).

Interested in Purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00021725/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]