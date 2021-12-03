You are Here
Acrylic Emulsions Market 2021: Regional Industry Segmentation, Analysis by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate by 2024

Acrylic Emulsions

Acrylic Emulsions Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Acrylic Emulsions market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Key Market Trends:

Paints & Coatings Application to Dominate the Market

– One of the major applications of acrylic emulsions is in making architectural and industrial coatings owing to factors like low VOC emissions, easy handling and high performance in water-borne coatings.
– There has been increasing adoption of water-based paints & coatings in the recent years owing to factors like high durability, less odor and low VOC emissions. In the residential coatings sector, water based paints & coatings account for around 80% of total paints sold.
– The building & construction industry is witnessing rapid growth and is expected to become the world’s third largest construction behind China and during the forecast period.
– ASEAN building & construction sector is expected to witness rapid growth in the upcoming years owing to increment in both public and private investment in construction sector. Increasing demand for construction of both residential and non-residential building construction is also contributing to the growth of ASEAN construction industry. This growth in the building & construction industry is expected to increase the demand for paints & coatings which in turn is expected to boost the demand for acrylic emulsions.
– Hence, paints & coatings application is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Witness a Major Growth Rate

Increasing demand for building & construction in countries like China and has resulted in Asia-Pacific’s domination over the global acrylic emulsions market. Indian government is likely to invest around USD 1.3 trillion in housing over the next seven years, where it is likely to construct 60 million new homes which is likely to boost the acrylic emulsions market. Both the commercial and residential construction industries are witnessing growth in the ASEAN Countries owing to the increasing investment by both the government and private organisations. Owing to these factors, Asia-pacific is likely to witness a major growth rate during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

  • The market for acrylic emulsions is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Major factors driving the market studied are the growing demand for water-based paints owing to the rising input costs for solvent based paints. However, growing preference for polyurethane in coating applications is expected to restrain the market growth.
  • – Paints & coatings application dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the growing construction industry in Asia-pacific.
  • – Acrylic emulsions market is also driven by the growing investment in the Asia-pacific construction industry.
  • – North dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption followed by and Asia-pacific.<

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • Celanese Corporation
  • Royal DSM NV
  • DowDupont Inc.
  • Arkema Group
  • The Lubrizol Corporation
  • Pexi Chem Private Limited
  • 3M
  • BASF SE
  • Synthomer plc
  • The Cary Company
  • DIC Corporation
  • Mallard Creek Polymers
  • Gellner Industrial LLC.

    Scope of the Report:

  • This report studies the global Acrylic Emulsions market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

    Acrylic Emulsions market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Acrylic Emulsions market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Acrylic Emulsions market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Acrylic Emulsions market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Acrylic Emulsions market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Acrylic Emulsions ?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Acrylic Emulsions market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Acrylic Emulsions space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the Acrylic Emulsions market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global Acrylic Emulsions Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Study objectives of Acrylic Emulsions Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Acrylic Emulsions market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Acrylic Emulsions market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Acrylic Emulsions market trends that influence the global Acrylic Emulsions market

    Detailed TOC of Acrylic Emulsions Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Drivers
    4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Water-Based Paints
    4.1.2 Growing Investment in Asia-Pacific Construction Industry
    4.2 Restraints
    4.2.1 Growing Preference for Polyurethane Dispersions in Coating Applications
    4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
    4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
    4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
    4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
    4.4.5 Degree of Competition

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Type
    5.1.1 Pure Acrylic Emulsions
    5.1.2 Styrene Acrylic Emulsions
    5.1.3 Vinyl Acrylic Emulsions
    5.2 Application
    5.2.1 Paints & Coatings
    5.2.2 Construction Material Additives
    5.2.3 Paper Coating
    5.2.4 Adhesives
    5.2.5 Others
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.1.1 China
    5.3.1.2 India
    5.3.1.3 Japan
    5.3.1.4 South Korea
    5.3.1.5 Australia & New Zealand
    5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.2 North
    5.3.2.1 United States
    5.3.2.2 Canada
    5.3.2.3 Mexico
    5.3.3
    5.3.3.1 Germany
    5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
    5.3.3.3 Italy
    5.3.3.4 France
    5.3.3.5 Russia
    5.3.3.6 Rest of
    5.3.4 South
    5.3.4.1 Brazil
    5.3.4.2 Argentina
    5.3.4.3 Rest of South
    5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
    5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
    5.3.5.2 South Africa
    5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
    6.2 Market Share Analysis**
    6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
    6.4 Company Profiles
    6.4.1 Celanese Corporation
    6.4.2 Royal DSM NV
    6.4.3 DowDupont Inc.
    6.4.4 Arkema Group
    6.4.5 The Lubrizol Corporation
    6.4.6 Pexi Chem Private Limited
    6.4.7 3M
    6.4.8 BASF SE
    6.4.9 Synthomer plc

    6.4.10 The Cary Company
    6.4.11 DIC Corporation
    6.4.12 Mallard Creek Polymers
    6.4.13 Gellner Industrial LLC

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
    7.1 Advancements in Self-crosslinking Technology of Acrylic Emulsion

