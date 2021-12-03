Adipic Acid Market Analysis and Prediction by Leading Manufacturers, Its Application and Types with Region by 2024

“Adipic Acid Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Adipic Acid market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Electrical & Electronics Industry

– Nylon 66, which is manufactured from adipic acid, is used primarily for it’s superior mechanical, temperature resistant and electric insulating properties in the electrical & electronics industry.

– According to Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITA), the global electronics industry is expected to grow by more than 4% in 2019, driven by the demand for IT solution services and consumer electronics.

– Historically, the electronics industry has seen competition between the and Japan, but most countries of the world are now rapidly accelerating their electronics manufacturing and electronics consumer bases like China and South Korea.

– In India, the demand for electronic products and systems is estimated to be around USD 400 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 24.4% during 2012-2020 (according to Electronic Industries Association of India), which would further aggravate the domestic production through the years.

– The above-mentioned factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the adipic acid market in the electrical & electronics segment, during the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Market in Asia-Pacific Region

– Globally, China has the largest defense spending in the world, after the United States. The country is planning to boost its military spending by more than 8% in 2019, with the aim to further advance its armed forces.

– Additionally, the aviation industry in the country is said to be adding around 6,000 new airplanes between 2016 and 2033. The increase in these numbers of passengers encourages the government to invest more in the production of more flights, which, in turn, increases the consumption of nylon 6,6.

– Furthermore, Electronic products, such as smartphones, OLED TVs, tablets, etc., have the highest growth in the market in the consumer electronics segment. The demand for electronic products is projected to grow in the near future, thereby driving the adipic acid market.

– The textile industry in China is also booming with increasing investments and government support from the 13th Five-year Plan.

– Hence, with growth in the electrical & electronics, aerospace & defense, and textile sectors in the country, the demand for adipic acid is expected to increase in the upcoming years.

Market Overview:

The market for adipic acid is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 3.25% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Major factors driving the market studied includes the growing electronics market in China and Japan, and rising use in personal care and pharmaceutical industry, among others.

– Stringent environment regulations regarding production process are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Rising awareness of bio-based adipic acid is likely to act as an opportunity in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China, Japan, etc.

