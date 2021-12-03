Advanced Composite Materials Market Overview, New Business Opportunities in Grooming Regions; Edition 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Advanced Composite Materials market” and its expanding nature. The Advanced Composite Materials market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Advanced Composite Materials market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Advanced Composite Materials market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Advanced Composite Materials market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Advanced Composite Materials Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Advanced Composite Materials market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Advanced Composite Materials Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Advanced Composite Materials market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Advanced Composite Materials market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Advanced Composite Materials market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Advanced Composite Materials market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Advanced Composite Materials market players

Key Market Trends:

Aerospace & Defense to Lead the Growth of Advanced Composite Materials Market

– Composite material is witnessing rapidly increasing demand from the aerospace industry. The use of composite materials in commercial transport aircraft is massive because reduced airframe weight enables better fuel economy, and therefore lowers operating costs.

– Other important properties of advanced composite materials includes high strength, stiffness, heat & chemical resistivity, electrical conductivity, and various other thermal and chemical properties, etc., which widens the scope of usage of advanced composite materials in aerospace & defense industry.

– They are widely used in ballistic protective applications, such as, bullet proof vests, protective apparel, such as gloves, motorcycle protective clothing, and hunting gaiters.

– Many countries are focusing in growing a domestic defense industry while manufacturing hardware locally. These factors are expected to drive the demand for advanced composite materials, during the forecast period.

– The rising air traffic in the Middle-East and Asia-Pacific regions is also likely to spur the demand for commercial and passenger aircrafts, with increasing focus on tourism and travel.

– Due to aforementioned factors, aerospace & defense is expected to drive the demand for advanced composite materials over the forecast period.

Region to Dominate the Market

– holds the largest demand for advanced composite materials, accounting to a little over 30% of the global market in the year 2018.

– The German aerospace industry is growing at higher rate than it has ever increased.

– Additionally, has huge aerospace & defense industry, with major players like Airbus and Dassault aviation in the domestic market.

– Majority of this is driven by Airbus, with several billions of order booked and around 8 years of production in line. Furthermore, the country’s automotive production is also growing over 1% annually and fueling the demand for advanced composite materials in recent times.

– These factors are likely to boost the advanced composite materials in the region.

Study objectives of Advanced Composite Materials Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Advanced Composite Materials market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Advanced Composite Materials market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Advanced Composite Materials market trends that influence the global Advanced Composite Materials market

Detailed TOC of Advanced Composite Materials Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Lightweight Materials in the Aerospace and Defense Industry

4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Fuel Efficient and Lightweight Vehicles

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Increasing Raw Material Cost

4.3.2 Other Restraints

4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Composite Type

5.1.1 Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs)

5.1.2 Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs)

5.1.3 Polymer Matrix Composites (PMCs)

5.1.4 Core Materials

5.1.5 Other Composites

5.2 Fiber Type

5.2.1 Aramid Fiber

5.2.2 Glass Fiber

5.2.3 Carbon Fiber

5.2.4 Other Fibers

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Aerospace & Defense

5.3.2 Wind Energy

5.3.3 Transportation

5.3.4 Marine

5.3.5 Consumer Goods

5.3.6 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Spain

5.4.3.6 Rest of

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Colaborations and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3B-the Fibreglass Company

6.4.2 Cytec Solvay Group

6.4.3 DowDuPont Inc.

6.4.4 Hexcel Corporation

6.4.5 Hyosung Corporation

6.4.6 Kermel

6.4.7 Kolon Industries Inc.

6.4.8 Koninklijke Ten Cate BV

6.4.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc.

6.4.10 Owens Corning

6.4.11 SGL Group

6.4.12 Teijin Limited

6.4.13 Toray Industries Inc.

6.4.14 Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 New Technology Inventions in Wind Energy Sector

7.2 Other Opportunities

