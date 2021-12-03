Aluminum Composite Panel (ACP) Market 2024: Analysis by Product Types and Applications; Industry Top Players, Regions and Market Overview

“Aluminum Composite Panel (ACP) Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Aluminum Composite Panel (ACP) market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Demand for Strong and Lightweight Materials in Construction

– ACPs are lightweight and have an impressive strength-to-weight ratio. They provide improved rigidity and durability, weather and UV resistance, superior thermal and sound insulation, and resistivity to harsh conditions, such as acids, alkali salts, and pollution.

– Owing to these factors, they find widespread applications in interior decorations, claddings, building exterior wall insulations and coverings, and exterior and interior components of transportation vehicles, such as ships, trucks, and passenger cars, among others.

– ACPs are also used for the renovation of many buildings. It is very economical. Therefore, its installation does not depend upon the scale of the building. Also, the flexibility offered by ACP makes it a better option to enhance the aesthetics of complex structures.

– The construction industry has been witnessing rapid growth over the past few years, mainly on account of large investments and demand for infrastructure in emerging economies, such as China, India, Brazil, and Russia, among others.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. Factors, such as growing construction activities and preference for low maintenance building products, are favoring the market growth. Large-scale investments on hotels, by tourism departments of ASEAN countries, provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market, owing to their use in interior decoration purposes for aesthetic appeal. Other factors, such as rise in population and increase in income levels, are accelerating the per capita spending on construction.

Market Overview:

The Aluminum Composite Panel (ACP) market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Aluminum Composite Panel (ACP) is a flat panel crafted out of two aluminum alloy sheets bonded with a non-aluminum core, in order to form a composite. It is used as cladding or facade material of buildings, insulation, and signage. In addition, ACPs have many applications associated with body paneling, in the automotive industry.

– Increasing demand for PVDF-based aluminum composite panels is expected to drive the demand for the market, during the forecast period.

– Fire performance of aluminum composite panel is likely to hinder the market growth.

