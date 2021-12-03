Amines Market by Product Types and Application, Top Manufacturer, Regional Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

“Amines Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Amines market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand for Personal Care Products
– Personal care products include a variety of body care, as well as hair care products. Products, such as shampoos, hair conditioners, body washes, and soaps, along with other skin care products, occupy the major share of the segment.
– In such products, the amines are commonly used as an intermediary to produce various cosmetics and hygienic products.
– Use of amines in personal care products also includes cosmetic products, such as creams, lotions, emulsions, and gels. Lipsticks and nail polishes are other products that belong to the category of personal care products, in which amines actions are evident.
– The personal care segment accounts for the second-largest share, in terms of end-use. Globally, this segment has been growing at a moderate rate in recent years.
– Asia-Pacific and North are the dominant regions in the amines market. In Asia-Pacific, China occupies the largest share, followed by India, while regarding the growth rate, is expected to witness the fastest growth.
– The amines market is growing in the personal care and cosmetic segments, due to the increasing awareness regarding the importance of personal hygiene and grooming among the youth.
– The aforementioned factors are projected to drive the growth of the amines during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
– Asia-Pacific has become the largest consumer, as well as one of the largest producers of amines. The production has reached such high levels that it has become a major hub for the exporting of cosmetics and personal care products to developed nations, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Spain.
– The tier-2 markets, such as South Korea, are expected to witness a rapid rise in the demand for personal care products. Moreover, China, and are also likely to experience good opportunities for the personal care market.
– Increasing awareness about the advantages of multi-functional personal care products is expected to boost the demand for amines during the forecast period.
– Overall, the market share of Asia-Pacific in the personal care industry (including cosmetic products and others) is growing significantly and is likely to follow the same trend during the forecast period, driving the overall market for amines in the region.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Amines market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Amines market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Amines market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Amines market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Amines market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Amines ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Amines market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Amines space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Amines market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Amines Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Amines Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Amines market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Amines market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Amines market trends that influence the global Amines market
Detailed TOC of Amines Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand for Personal Care Products from Asia-Pacific
4.1.2 Accelerating Demand for Pesticides from Developing Countries
4.1.3 Increasing Demand and Usage in Construction Sector
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Rising Consumption of Wood-free Products
4.2.2 Increasing Usage of Bio-Based Products for Agriculture in Developed Countries
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Price Analysis
4.6 Production Analysis
4.7 Technological Snapshot
4.7.1 Current Technologies
4.7.1.1 Zeolite-catalyzed Methylamines Processes
4.7.1.2 Direct Amination of Isobutylene
4.7.1.3 Catalytic Distillation
4.7.1.4 Ammonolysis of EDC
4.7.2 Upcoming Technologies
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Ethyleneamines
5.1.2 Alkylamines
5.1.3 Fatty Amines
5.1.4 Specialty Amines
5.1.5 Ethanolamines
5.2 By End-use
5.2.1 Rubber
5.2.2 Personal Care products
5.2.3 Cleaning Products
5.2.4 Adhesives, Paints, and Resins
5.2.5 Agro Chemicals
5.2.6 Oil and Petrochemical
5.2.7 Other End-uses
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Australia and New Zealand
5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
6.4.2 Akzo Nobel N.V.
6.4.3 Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited
6.4.4 Arkema Group
6.4.5 BASF SE
6.4.6 Celanese Corporation
6.4.7 Clariant
6.4.8 Daicel Corporation
6.4.9 DowDuPont
6.4.10 Huntsman International LLC
6.4.11 INEOS
6.4.12 INVISTA
6.4.13 LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
6.4.14 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.
6.4.15 SABIC
6.4.16 Solvay
6.4.17 Tosoh Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 4.3.1 Development of New Applications
7.2 4.3.2 Increasing Usage of Genetically Modified Herbicide-Tolerant Seeds
