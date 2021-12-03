Amines Market by Product Types and Application, Top Manufacturer, Regional Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

“Amines Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Amines market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Personal Care Products

– Personal care products include a variety of body care, as well as hair care products. Products, such as shampoos, hair conditioners, body washes, and soaps, along with other skin care products, occupy the major share of the segment.

– In such products, the amines are commonly used as an intermediary to produce various cosmetics and hygienic products.

– Use of amines in personal care products also includes cosmetic products, such as creams, lotions, emulsions, and gels. Lipsticks and nail polishes are other products that belong to the category of personal care products, in which amines actions are evident.

– The personal care segment accounts for the second-largest share, in terms of end-use. Globally, this segment has been growing at a moderate rate in recent years.

– Asia-Pacific and North are the dominant regions in the amines market. In Asia-Pacific, China occupies the largest share, followed by India, while regarding the growth rate, is expected to witness the fastest growth.

– The amines market is growing in the personal care and cosmetic segments, due to the increasing awareness regarding the importance of personal hygiene and grooming among the youth.

– The aforementioned factors are projected to drive the growth of the amines during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific has become the largest consumer, as well as one of the largest producers of amines. The production has reached such high levels that it has become a major hub for the exporting of cosmetics and personal care products to developed nations, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Spain.

– The tier-2 markets, such as South Korea, are expected to witness a rapid rise in the demand for personal care products. Moreover, China, and are also likely to experience good opportunities for the personal care market.

– Increasing awareness about the advantages of multi-functional personal care products is expected to boost the demand for amines during the forecast period.

– Overall, the market share of Asia-Pacific in the personal care industry (including cosmetic products and others) is growing significantly and is likely to follow the same trend during the forecast period, driving the overall market for amines in the region.

Market Overview:

The market for amines is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. A major factor driving the market studied is the accelerating demand for pesticides from developing countries.

– Increasing usage of bio-based products for agriculture in developed countries is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Increasing usage of genetically modified herbicide-tolerant seeds is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.< Key Manufacturers Like

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited

Arkema Group

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Clariant

Daicel Corporation

DowDuPont

Huntsman International LLC

INEOS

INVISTA

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.

SABIC

Solvay