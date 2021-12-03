Anchors and Grouts 2021 Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

“Anchors and Grouts Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Anchors and Grouts market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Growing Demand in Industrial Sector
– Epoxy grouts are known for their extremely high strength, which needs minimal surface preparation for anchoring and installing heavy industrial machinery. Industries that use grouts include food plants, pharmaceutical plants, chemical plants, battery plants, institutional facilities, and pulp & paper mills.
– The industrial construction sector is increasing in Asia-Pacific, especially in developing countries, like India, China, etc., due to the rapid pace of industrialisation in these countries.
– With the ‘Make in India’ initiative by the Indian government, the industrial activities are witnessing growth in the country.
– China’s 13th five-year plan also focuses on increased industrial activities, with high safety and environmental standards. This is expected to enable the growth of the industrial sector in the country, and in turn, lead to increased demand for anchors and grouts in the country.
– In the North n region, Canada and are expected to contribute to the growth of the market studied.
– In Canada, Quebec and Nova Scotia posted the largest advances. Higher investment in all types of industrial buildings was responsible for the increase in Nova Scotia.
– The Mexican government is planning to create new industrial centres (located in Guerrero, Oaxaca, and Chiapas), which may encourage FDI and help in the growth of the market studied in the country.
– Therefore from the points mentioned above, we can determine that the demand for anchors and grouts from the Industrial Sector is expected to increase during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
– The emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific region, such as China, India, Indonesia, , and the have been witnessing robust growth in the construction activities. Robust economic performance in 2018, is expected to further accelerate the expansion of housing construction activities in the region.
– Across the region, the prices of conventional residential properties have increased beyond the reach of the working-class population. Due to this, the governments have been coming up with various policy initiatives, to open up the market for large-scale construction of affordable houses
– The construction sector is one of the major contributors to the GDP of China. In 2018, China’s construction industry developed rapidly, due to the central government’s push for infrastructure investment, as a means to sustain economic growth.
– The significant development of rail and road infrastructure by the Chinese government, to withstand the expanding industrial and service sectors, has resulted in considerable growth of the Chinese construction industry in recent years. As state-owned enterprises dominate the construction industry, increased government spending is boosting the sector in the country.
– The housing authorities of Hong Kong have launched various measures to push-start the construction of low-cost housing. The authorities have estimated the capital expenditure for construction at HKD 23,923 million (USD 3,050 million) in its proposed budget for 2018-19, i.e. 7% higher than the budget allotted for the FY2017, to construct more affordable flats.
– Japan’s construction sector is expected to witness moderate growth, owing to the increased investments over the past few years. The 2020 Olympics is expected to boost the new commercial construction in the country, thus, driving the anchors and grouts market.
– From the above mentioned points, the demand for anchors and grouts market is expected to increase during the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Anchors and Grouts market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Anchors and Grouts market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Anchors and Grouts market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Anchors and Grouts market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Anchors and Grouts market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Anchors and Grouts ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Anchors and Grouts market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Anchors and Grouts space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Anchors and Grouts market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Anchors and Grouts Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Anchors and Grouts Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Anchors and Grouts market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Anchors and Grouts market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Anchors and Grouts market trends that influence the global Anchors and Grouts market
Detailed TOC of Anchors and Grouts Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growth in the Petrochemical Plant Expansions
4.1.2 Robust Growth of Construction Sector in Asia-Pacific
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Decline in Construction Sectors of Brazil and Argentina
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Cementitious Fixing
5.1.2 Resin Fixing
5.1.2.1 Epoxy Grout
5.1.2.2 Polyurethane (PU) Grout
5.1.3 Other Product Types
5.2 Sector
5.2.1 Residential
5.2.2 Commercial
5.2.3 Industrial
5.2.4 Infrastructure
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 BASF SE
6.4.2 Bayshield International IBM
6.4.3 Bostik SA
6.4.4 BS Specialist Products Ltd
6.4.5 CHRYSO Group
6.4.6 ELMRR
6.4.7 Five Star Products Inc.
6.4.8 Fosroc, Inc
6.4.9 Gantrex Inc.
6.4.10 GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
6.4.11 Henkel AG & Company KGaA
6.4.12 LATICRETE International Inc.
6.4.13 Mapei SpA
6.4.14 Nano Vision (Pvt) Ltd
6.4.15 PAREX LTD
6.4.16 Saint-Gobain Weber
6.4.17 Selena Group
6.4.18 Sika AG
6.4.19 The Euclid Chemical Company (RPM International Inc.)
6.4.20 Thermax Global
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Shifting of Focus Toward Manufacturing Units in and China
Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) –https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14245681
