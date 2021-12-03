Aniline Market 2021: Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis 2024

“Aniline Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Aniline market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand from the Building and Construction Sector

– Aniline is used in manufacturing polyurethane, which finds its application in durable plastics, spray polyurethane foams, polyurethane flexible foams, polyurethane-based binders, and polyurethane elastomers, which are extensively used in the automotive and construction sectors.

– There has been a constantly increasing demand for rigid and flexible polyurethane foam, due to its insulation properties, from various end-user industries, including the automotive and construction sector.

– The properties of polyurethanes, such as durability, ease of installation, and cost effectiveness, make them popular for use in building and construction activities.

– The consistently growing construction sector in developing nations, such as China, India, and Indonesia, is expected to drive the market for aniline during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018, due to the growing construction and automotive industry.

– The demand is majorly expected to rise form the developing nations, such as China, India, and Indonesia. In the Asia-Pacific region, China is the world’s largest producer and consumer of polyurethane products.

– China is considered as the manufacturing hub, globally. Additionally, the construction sector is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate, over the forecast period.

– In India, the construction sector is expected to register an exceptional CAGR of over 14%, between 2019 and 2022, owing to infrastructural development, smart city projects, etc.

– The aforementioned factors are expected to drive the demand for aniline over the forecast period, in the Asia-Pacific region.

Market Overview:

The aniline market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– Increasing demand for MDI in coatings, and adhesives and sealants industry is expected to drive the demand for the market, during the forecast period.

– The detrimental effect of methemoglobin on health is likely to hinder the market growth.

