Aniline Market 2021: Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis 2024

Aniline market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Rising Demand from the Building and Construction Sector
– Aniline is used in manufacturing polyurethane, which finds its application in durable plastics, spray polyurethane foams, polyurethane flexible foams, polyurethane-based binders, and polyurethane elastomers, which are extensively used in the automotive and construction sectors.
– There has been a constantly increasing demand for rigid and flexible polyurethane foam, due to its insulation properties, from various end-user industries, including the automotive and construction sector.
– The properties of polyurethanes, such as durability, ease of installation, and cost effectiveness, make them popular for use in building and construction activities.
– The consistently growing construction sector in developing nations, such as China, India, and Indonesia, is expected to drive the market for aniline during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
– The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018, due to the growing construction and automotive industry.
– The demand is majorly expected to rise form the developing nations, such as China, India, and Indonesia. In the Asia-Pacific region, China is the world’s largest producer and consumer of polyurethane products.
– China is considered as the manufacturing hub, globally. Additionally, the construction sector is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate, over the forecast period.
– In India, the construction sector is expected to register an exceptional CAGR of over 14%, between 2019 and 2022, owing to infrastructural development, smart city projects, etc.
– The aforementioned factors are expected to drive the demand for aniline over the forecast period, in the Asia-Pacific region.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Aniline market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Aniline market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Aniline market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Aniline market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Aniline ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Aniline market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Aniline space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Aniline market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
the Global Aniline Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Study objectives of Aniline Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Aniline market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Aniline market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Aniline market trends that influence the global Aniline market
Detailed TOC of Aniline Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Demand for MDI in Coatings, and Adhesives and Sealants Industry
4.2.2 Rising Demand from the Polyurethane Industry
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Detrimental Effect of Methemoglobin on Health
4.3.2 Other Restraints
4.4 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis
4.5 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Feedstock Analysis
4.7 Production Process
4.8 Trade Analysis
4.9 Price Trend
4.10 Supply Scenario
4.11 Regulatory Policy Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI)
5.1.2 Rubber-processing Chemicals
5.1.3 Agricultural Chemicals
5.1.4 Dye and Pigment
5.1.5 Specialty Fiber
5.1.6 Other Applications
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Building and Construction
5.2.2 Rubber
5.2.3 Consumer Goods
5.2.4 Automotive
5.2.5 Packaging
5.2.6 Agriculture
5.2.7 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Mexico
5.3.1.3 Canada
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 South Korea
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Covestro AG
6.4.2 BASF SE
6.4.3 DowDuPont Inc.
6.4.4 Huntsman Corporation
6.4.5 Jilin Connell Chemical Industry Co. Ltd
6.4.6 Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited
6.4.7 Sinopec Nanjing Chemical Industries Co. Ltd (China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation)
6.4.8 Shanxi Tianji Coal Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd
6.4.9 Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd
6.4.10 Tosoh Corporation
6.4.11 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd
6.4.12 SP Chemicals Pte Ltd
6.4.13 Bondalti
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 New Application Areas, such as in the Micro-electronic Industry
7.2 Innovation in Production of Aniline from Biomass
Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license)
