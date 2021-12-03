Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market 2021: Industry Trends and Growth Rate, Product and Application Segmentation, Key Companies and Regional Analysis by 2024

“Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Anti-Corrosion Coatings market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand from Infrastructure Industry
– The infrastructure segment accounts for the largest share in the market and is also estimated to be the fastest-growing segment.
– Rails, bridges, and roads constitute major segments of the infrastructure. With the increase in population, expansions in infrastructure have become an inevitable part of socio-economic development.
– There are various small-scale projects spread across Asia-Pacific and North .
– Apart from being the most populous nation in the world, China also has the largest number of railroad passengers
– Moreover, road projects in Asia-pacific, North , etc. are also set to help increase the consumption of anti-corrosion coatings.
– Furthermore, the Bharathmala project, in India, and the ongoing Belt and Road project, in China, are some of the expansions observed in the market.
– Aforementioned factors are expected to increase the demand for anti-corrosion coatings over the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
– The global shipbuilding industry is expected to register a CAGR of 3% to 5% through the next five years, with Asia-Pacific registering the highest growth.
– In Asia-Pacific, though China, Japan, and South Korea lead the shipbuilding industry, new shipping hubs are appearing in , India, and the .
– Australia and New Zealand are both island nations and the geographical scale of Australia’s coastline and waterways have resulted in a large number of recreational, commercial, and defense vessels.
– Furthermore, the oil & gas sector occupies a good share of the anti-corrosion coating market, in terms of revenue.
– China is the leading importer and exporter of crude oil in the world, thus, any changes affecting the expansion activities related to oil & gas sector are likely to have a significant impact on the coating market in China.
– Such development in various end-user industries is expected to drive the anti-corrosion coatings market in the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Anti-Corrosion Coatings market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Anti-Corrosion Coatings market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Anti-Corrosion Coatings market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Anti-Corrosion Coatings market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Anti-Corrosion Coatings market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Anti-Corrosion Coatings ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Anti-Corrosion Coatings market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Anti-Corrosion Coatings space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Anti-Corrosion Coatings market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Anti-Corrosion Coatings market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Anti-Corrosion Coatings market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Anti-Corrosion Coatings market trends that influence the global Anti-Corrosion Coatings market
Detailed TOC of Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Offshore Production Activities
4.1.2 Expansion of Oil & Gas Activities in APAC and North
4.1.3 Growing Marine Industry in Asia-Pacific
4.1.4 Modernization of Infrastructure
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Decline in the Mining Sector across APAC and North
4.2.2 Regulations Related to the VOCs
4.2.3 Rise in Prices of Raw Materials
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Resin Type
5.1.1 Epoxy
5.1.2 Polyester
5.1.3 Polyurethane
5.1.4 Vinyl Ester
5.1.5 Others
5.2 By Technology
5.2.1 Water-borne
5.2.2 Solvent-borne
5.2.3 Powder
5.2.4 UV-cured
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 Oil & Gas
5.3.2 Marine
5.3.3 Power
5.3.4 Infrastructure
5.3.5 Industrial
5.3.6 Aerospace & Defense
5.3.7 Transportation
5.3.8 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Mexico
5.4.2.4 Rest of North
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3.3 Italy
5.4.3.4 France
5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.4.4 South
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 AkzoNobel NV
6.4.2 Arkema Group
6.4.3 BASF SE
6.4.4 Beckers Group
6.4.5 H.B. Fuller Company
6.4.6 HEMPEL A/S
6.4.7 Jotun
6.4.8 Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd.
6.4.9 Nippon Paints
6.4.10 PPG Industries Inc.
6.4.11 RPM International Inc.
6.4.12 Sika AG
6.4.13 The Sherwin-Williams Company
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Investments in the Infrastructure Industry in the Emerging Economies of APAC and South
7.2 Power Plants Expected to Provide Growth to High-performance Anti-corrosion Coatings
Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) –https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14245671
