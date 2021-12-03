Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market 2021: Industry Trends and Growth Rate, Product and Application Segmentation, Key Companies and Regional Analysis by 2024

“Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Anti-Corrosion Coatings market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Infrastructure Industry

– The infrastructure segment accounts for the largest share in the market and is also estimated to be the fastest-growing segment.

– Rails, bridges, and roads constitute major segments of the infrastructure. With the increase in population, expansions in infrastructure have become an inevitable part of socio-economic development.

– There are various small-scale projects spread across Asia-Pacific and North .

– Apart from being the most populous nation in the world, China also has the largest number of railroad passengers

– Moreover, road projects in Asia-pacific, North , etc. are also set to help increase the consumption of anti-corrosion coatings.

– Furthermore, the Bharathmala project, in India, and the ongoing Belt and Road project, in China, are some of the expansions observed in the market.

– Aforementioned factors are expected to increase the demand for anti-corrosion coatings over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The global shipbuilding industry is expected to register a CAGR of 3% to 5% through the next five years, with Asia-Pacific registering the highest growth.

– In Asia-Pacific, though China, Japan, and South Korea lead the shipbuilding industry, new shipping hubs are appearing in , India, and the .

– Australia and New Zealand are both island nations and the geographical scale of Australia’s coastline and waterways have resulted in a large number of recreational, commercial, and defense vessels.

– Furthermore, the oil & gas sector occupies a good share of the anti-corrosion coating market, in terms of revenue.

– China is the leading importer and exporter of crude oil in the world, thus, any changes affecting the expansion activities related to oil & gas sector are likely to have a significant impact on the coating market in China.

– Such development in various end-user industries is expected to drive the anti-corrosion coatings market in the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The market for anti-corrosion coatings is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 5.20% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Major factors driving the market studied includes expansion of oil and gas activities in Asia-pacific and North , modernization of infrastructure, etc.

– Regulations related to the VOCs, rise in prices of raw materials, etc. are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Power plants expected to provide growth to high-performance anti-corrosion coatings is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.< Key Manufacturers Like

AkzoNobel NV

Arkema Group

BASF SE

Beckers Group

H.B. Fuller Company

HEMPEL A/S

Jotun

Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd.

Nippon Paints

PPG Industries Inc.

RPM International Inc.

Sika AG

The Sherwin