Antimony Market Analysis and Prediction by Leading Manufacturers, Its Application and Types with Region by 2024

The Antimony market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Antimony market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Antimony market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Antimony Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Antimony market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Antimony Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Antimony market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Antimony market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Antimony market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Antimony market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Antimony market players

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Usage in Fiberglass Composites Application

– Antimony is used as an additive in fiberglass composites. Antimony compounds are added directly to the resin and it is dispersed using normal mixing equipment.

– Resin mixed with antimony is stirred frequently to keep the materials well-mixed. It is widely used, owing to its better heat-resistant and chemical-resistant properties.

– The market for fiberglass composites is expected to grow at a fast pace. Composites are rapidly replacing all conventional materials in many applications, such as aerospace, automobiles, construction, electrical, and electronics, due to their high strength, low cost, easy processability, and availability in various forms and shapes with good aesthetics.

– Owing to the high strength of fiberglass composites, the antimony market is expected to witness tremendous growth over the forecast period.

China is Expected to Dominate the Demand in the Asia-Pacific Region

– In Asia-Pacific, China is the largest economy, in terms of GDP. The country’s annual growth of GDP was 6.6% in 2018, which is expected to increase by 6.2% in 2019.

– Antimony is fused with lead, and the resulting alloy (solid solution) is used in lead-acid batteries.

– However, environmental regulations on lead emissions have restricted the consumption of antimony in lead batteries, globally. Other alloys incorporating the element are used to make bullets, cable sheaths, solder, and even organ pipes.

– In the semiconductor industry, it is used to manufacture diodes, hall-effect devices, and infrared detectors. China’s construction output during the forecast period is expected to be less than 4%. However, in the long-term, the growth is expected to recover slowly.

– Electronic products, such as smartphones, OLED TVs, tablets, etc., have the highest growth in the consumer electronics segment. With the increase in the disposable incomes of the middle-class population, the demand for electronic products is projected to grow in the near future, thereby, driving the antimony market in the country.

– Overall, the demand for antimony is expected to increase in the country during the forecast period.

Study objectives of Antimony Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Antimony market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Antimony market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Antimony market trends that influence the global Antimony market

Detailed TOC of Antimony Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand for Flame Retardant Products

4.1.2 Increasing Demand from PET Manufacturers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Substitutes for Antimony in Major Applications

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Metal Ingot

5.1.2 Antimony Trioxide

5.1.3 Antimony Pentoxide

5.1.4 Alloys

5.1.5 Other Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Flame Retardant

5.2.2 Lead Acid Batteries

5.2.3 Alloy Strengthening Agent

5.2.4 Fiberglass Composites

5.2.5 Catalyst

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Campine

6.4.3 Huachang Antimony Industry

6.4.4 Hunan ChenZhou Mining Group Co. Ltd

6.4.5 Korea Zinc Co. Ltd

6.4.6 Lambert Metals International

6.4.7 Mandalay Resources Corp.

6.4.8 Nihon Seiko

6.4.9 Nyacol Nano Technologies Inc.

6.4.10 Suzuhiro Chemical

6.4.11 Tri-Star Resources PLC

6.4.12 Antimony Corp.

6.4.13 Village Main Reef Ltd

6.4.14 Yunnan Muli Antimony Industry Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Government Crackdown on Illegal Mining in China

7.2 Recovery of Antimony from Recycled Products

