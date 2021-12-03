Asphalt Modifiers Market by Product Types and Application, Top Manufacturer, Regional Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Asphalt Modifiers market” and its expanding nature. The Asphalt Modifiers market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Asphalt Modifiers market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Asphalt Modifiers market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Asphalt Modifiers Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Asphalt Modifiers market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Asphalt Modifiers Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Asphalt Modifiers market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Asphalt Modifiers market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Asphalt Modifiers market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Asphalt Modifiers market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Asphalt Modifiers market players

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Paving Application

– Asphalt concrete mixture has been an important construction material for roads, airport runways, taxiways, bicycle paths, etc. Modifiers, such as binder modifiers (such as polymers, elastomers, fibers, rubber) and aggregate modifiers (such as lime, granulated rubber, anti-strip agents) are used to improve the performance of asphalt pavements, in terms of increased resistance to pavement distresses, such as thermal cracking, rutting, stripping etc., thereby prolonging the service life.

– In the recent years, the global demand for asphalt modifiers has been witnessing an above average growth. The demand for asphalt modifiers has a direct correlation with the level of ongoing road construction activities around the world.

– The gradual changes in the way mobility and transportation are consumed are expected to be witnessed, over the coming decades. By 2030, annual passenger traffic is expected to exceed 80 trillion passenger-kilometers, approximately a 50% increase from 2016. Global freight volumes is likely to grow by 70%, and an additional 1.2 billion cars are expected to be on the road by 2050. Therefore, to meet the additional demand, improvements in road transport network and up-gradation activities of highway infrastructure are expected to occur during the forecast period, thereby boosting the demand for asphalt modifiers.

– Major cities across the world are seeing an expansion in bicycle share programs, complementing the growing use of bicycles for commuting. China, in particular, has seen an expansion in bike sharing in the recent years, with Shanghai serving as home to more than 450,000 shared bikes. This is affecting the demand for urban roads, which are being retrofitted with cycle lanes, as well as seeing the development of major new bike thoroughfares for commuting (such as the cycle super highways in London).

– Highways also need to be increasingly retrofitted, or developed, with high occupancy vehicles lanes, in order to encourage ride-sharing or car-pooling. This trend is expected to drive the demand for asphalt pavements, in turn, driving the demand for asphalt modifiers.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2018. In 2018, Chinese construction industry developed rapidly, due to the central government’s push for infrastructure investment as a means to sustain economic growth. The significant development of rail and road infrastructure by the Chinese government, to withstand the expanding industrial and service sectors, has resulted in a significant growth of the Chinese construction industry in the recent years, despite the volatile growth in the real estate sector in the last couple of years. As the construction industry is dominated by state-owned enterprises, the increased government spending is boosting the growth of the industry in the country. In India, the National Highway Authority of (NHAI) was expected to accomplish the target of constructing 3,010 kilometers of road in FY 2017-2018, which is over 900 kilometers, in comparison to the previous fiscal year. The pace of project execution is likely to increase further in the coming years. Investments in the development of roads and highways infrastructure in the country were anticipated to rise by 2.8 times. Overall, such investments and development are expected to drive the asphalt modifiers market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Study objectives of Asphalt Modifiers Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Asphalt Modifiers market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Asphalt Modifiers market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Asphalt Modifiers market trends that influence the global Asphalt Modifiers market

Detailed TOC of Asphalt Modifiers Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 High Traffic Volume and Heavier Loads

4.1.2 Deferred Infrastructure Maintenance

4.1.3 Emphasis on Meeting Super-save Design Specifications

4.1.4 Increased Pavement Work-life and Reduced MRO Cost Advantages

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Initial Cost for Using Modified Asphalt Cement

4.2.2 Occupation Health Hazards Regarding Asphalt

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Regulatory Policy

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Paving

5.1.2 Roofing

5.1.3 Other Applications

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Physical Modifiers

5.2.1.1 Plastics

5.2.1.2 Rubbers

5.2.1.3 Other Physical Modifiers

5.2.2 Chemical Modifiers

5.2.3 Fibers

5.2.4 Adhesion Improvers

5.2.5 Extenders

5.2.6 Fillers

5.2.7 Antioxidants

5.2.8 Anti-strip Modifiers

5.2.9 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Australia

5.3.1.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Nordic Countries

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Colombia

5.3.4.4 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Qatar

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Product Matrix

6.5 Company Profiles

6.5.1 Nouryon

6.5.2 Arkema Inc.

6.5.3 ArrMaz

6.5.4 BASF SE

6.5.5 Cargill Inc.

6.5.6 DuPont

6.5.7 Engineered Additives LLC

6.5.8 Eurovia Services GmbH

6.5.9 Evonik Industries Corporation

6.5.10 ExxonMobil Chemical

6.5.11 Genan Holding AS

6.5.12 Honeywell International Inc.

6.5.13 Kao Corporation

6.5.14 Kraton Performance Polymers Inc.

6.5.15 McAsphalt Industries Limited

6.5.16 PQ Corporation

6.5.17 Romonta GmbH

6.5.18 Sasol Ltd

6.5.19 Dow Chemical Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Preference for HMA (Hot Mix Asphalt)

7.2 Growing Popularity of Reclaimed Asphalt Pavement (RAP)

7.3 Development of Bio-renewable Modifiers

7.4 Advancement in Warm Mix Asphalt Technologies

7.5 Research for Incorporating Nanotechnology in Asphalt Modification (Nano-clay)

