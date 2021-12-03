Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market 2021: Regional Industry Segmentation, Analysis by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate by 2024

“Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Residential Sector to Dominate the Market

– AAC, owing to its thermally-insulated and energy-efficient properties, along with being fire-resistant, termite- or pest-resistant, seismic-resistant, lightweight sustainable, and quick and easy in application, is used in residential construction.

– Moreover, autoclaved aerated concrete is reusable, recyclable, renewable, and eco-friendly. Along with the increased importance of LEED ratings, AAC is used in residential construction.

– AAC is majorly used in and Asia-Pacific. Residential construction witnessed a stable growth in Asia-Pacific, with and China registering significant growth. The ASEAN countries have also gained momentum in residential construction. The market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

– In , the market for residential construction is stable, while in North , the market for residential construction is expected to grow during the forecast period, due to the renovation of residential properties. The market for residential construction is growing in Middle East & Africa.

– Hence, the residential sector is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the ACC market owing to the high demand from the construction sector of countries like China and India.

– China is an emerging economy and is the largest in terms of purchasing power parity and the second-largest economy in terms of nominal GDP. In 2017, its GDP is expected to grow at 6.6%, while in 2019, it is expected to grow slower with 6.3%.

– The growth in the country remains high, but is gradually diminishing, as the population is aging and the economy is rebalancing from investment to consumption, manufacturing to services, and external to internal demand.

– The government has approved the construction of urban and inter-city rail projects worth USD 127.26 billion (CNY 860 billion) in several cities, including Shanghai and Wuhan.

– Similarly, has a requirement of investment worth USD 777.73 billion in infrastructure by 2022 to have sustainable development in the country.

– In 2018, the infrastructure sector in witnessed private equity and venture capital investments worth USD 1.97 billion. The government of is expected to invest highly in the infrastructure sector, mainly highways, renewable energy, and urban transport.

– Such factors are projected to drive the market in Asia-Pacific.

Market Overview:

The market for autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) is expected to register a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. One of the major driving factors of the market includes the increased emphasis on constructing green buildings. However, the limited usage of AAC in load-bearing walls is likely to restrain the market growth.

– The growing emphasis on constructing sound proof buildings is also likely to boost the demand for AAC during the forecast period.

