Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market 2021: Regional Industry Segmentation, Analysis by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate by 2024

“Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Residential Sector to Dominate the Market
– AAC, owing to its thermally-insulated and energy-efficient properties, along with being fire-resistant, termite- or pest-resistant, seismic-resistant, lightweight sustainable, and quick and easy in application, is used in residential construction.
– Moreover, autoclaved aerated concrete is reusable, recyclable, renewable, and eco-friendly. Along with the increased importance of LEED ratings, AAC is used in residential construction.
– AAC is majorly used in and Asia-Pacific. Residential construction witnessed a stable growth in Asia-Pacific, with and China registering significant growth. The ASEAN countries have also gained momentum in residential construction. The market is expected to grow during the forecast period.
– In , the market for residential construction is stable, while in North , the market for residential construction is expected to grow during the forecast period, due to the renovation of residential properties. The market for residential construction is growing in Middle East & Africa.
– Hence, the residential sector is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
– In 2018, Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the ACC market owing to the high demand from the construction sector of countries like China and India.
– China is an emerging economy and is the largest in terms of purchasing power parity and the second-largest economy in terms of nominal GDP. In 2017, its GDP is expected to grow at 6.6%, while in 2019, it is expected to grow slower with 6.3%.
– The growth in the country remains high, but is gradually diminishing, as the population is aging and the economy is rebalancing from investment to consumption, manufacturing to services, and external to internal demand.
– The government has approved the construction of urban and inter-city rail projects worth USD 127.26 billion (CNY 860 billion) in several cities, including Shanghai and Wuhan.
– Similarly, has a requirement of investment worth USD 777.73 billion in infrastructure by 2022 to have sustainable development in the country.
– In 2018, the infrastructure sector in witnessed private equity and venture capital investments worth USD 1.97 billion. The government of is expected to invest highly in the infrastructure sector, mainly highways, renewable energy, and urban transport.
– Such factors are projected to drive the market in Asia-Pacific.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market trends that influence the global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market
Detailed TOC of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increased Emphasis on Green Buildings (LEED Ratings)
4.1.2 Growing Emphasis on Constructing Sound Proof Buildings
4.1.3 Use of Recycled Material for Production
4.1.4 Improved Indoor Air Quality and Heat Control Advantages
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Initial Cost
4.2.2 Limited Usage in Load Bearing Walls
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Block
5.1.2 Lintel
5.1.3 Panel
5.1.4 Tile
5.1.5 Other Types
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Residential
5.2.2 Industrial
5.2.3 Commercial
5.2.4 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries
5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 France
5.3.3.3 United Kingdom
5.3.3.4 Italy
5.3.3.5 Rest of the
5.3.4 South
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Acico Group
6.4.2 Aercon AA
6.4.3 AKG Gazbeton
6.4.4 BAUROC AS
6.4.5 Biltech Building Elements Limited
6.4.6 Domapor Baustoffwerke GmbH & Co.KG
6.4.7 Eco Green Products Pvt Ltd
6.4.8 Ekoru SRL
6.4.9 Forterra Building Products Ltd
6.4.10 H+H International A/S
6.4.11 Hansa Baustoffweke Parchim GmbH
6.4.12 HIL Limited
6.4.13 Italcementi (HeidelbergCement AG)
6.4.14 J.K. Lakshmi Cement Ltd
6.4.15 RPP Group of Companies
6.4.16 Schlamann KG
6.4.17 Solbet Group
6.4.18 Tarmac
6.4.19 Xella Group
6.4.20 Thomas Armstrong (Holdings) Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Usage in and China
7.2 Emphasis on using Fire-retardant Building Materials
7.3 Growing Need for Disaster Resistant Buildings
