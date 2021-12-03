Automotive Adhesive Tape 2021 Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

“Automotive Adhesive Tape Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Automotive Adhesive Tape market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14245474

Key Market Trends:

Natural Rubber Adhesives to Witness a High Demand

– Natural rubber is widely used in pressure sensitive adhesive (PSA) tapes. Natural rubber consists of long polymer chains. If it is mixed with resin and made sticky, the adhesive obtained is extremely flexible, due to the long length and mobility of the polymer chains.

– Such adhesives employ solvent-borne natural rubber, in which rubber obtained by centrifuging natural rubber latex is masticated and applied to a backing material from a solvent solution.

– Japanese patent, JP 11-172212 (1999), suggests that an adhesive comprising synthetic rubber latex, natural rubber latex, and an ethylene-vinyl acetate-acrylate copolymer emulsion provide good anchorage. Several technological developments in improving anchorage have been noticed in the patents filed, in the recent past.

– The compounded resins, type of rubber used, and other ingredients determine the performance of the natural rubber adhesive. In general, natural rubber properties offer many advantages in pressure-sensitive tape applications.

– Owing to its unique properties, natural rubber may witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. The market is majorly driven by the availability of low labor at low cost, low raw material prices, and the growing urban population in the region, in addition to a large number of automotive manufacturing plants. The Government of China is planning to introduce more than one million electric vehicles by 2020, which is expected to drive the market for automotive adhesive tapes in the country. All the aforementioned factors, in turn, may boost the demand for automotive adhesive tapes in the Asia-Pacific region, during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The automotive adhesive tape market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Stringent environmental regulations demanding the usage of low volatile organic carbon (VOC) adhesive tapes are expected to drive the demand for the market, during the forecast period.

– Volatility in raw material prices is likely to hinder the market growth.

– High-performance adhesive tapes for advanced applications are projected to act as an opportunity for the market, in the future.< Key Manufacturers Like

3M

Advance Tapes International

n Biltrite Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Berry Global Inc. (Adchem)

Godson Tapes Pvt. Limited

Intertape Polymer Group

L&L Products

LINTEC Corporation

Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG

NITTO DENKO CORPORATION

Saint

Gobain Performance Plastics

Scapa Group plc

Shurtape Technologies LLC

SIKA AG

SURFACE SHIELDS

tesa SE

A Beiersdorf Company