Automotive Adhesive Tape 2021 Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Automotive Adhesive Tape market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Natural Rubber Adhesives to Witness a High Demand
– Natural rubber is widely used in pressure sensitive adhesive (PSA) tapes. Natural rubber consists of long polymer chains. If it is mixed with resin and made sticky, the adhesive obtained is extremely flexible, due to the long length and mobility of the polymer chains.
– Such adhesives employ solvent-borne natural rubber, in which rubber obtained by centrifuging natural rubber latex is masticated and applied to a backing material from a solvent solution.
– Japanese patent, JP 11-172212 (1999), suggests that an adhesive comprising synthetic rubber latex, natural rubber latex, and an ethylene-vinyl acetate-acrylate copolymer emulsion provide good anchorage. Several technological developments in improving anchorage have been noticed in the patents filed, in the recent past.
– The compounded resins, type of rubber used, and other ingredients determine the performance of the natural rubber adhesive. In general, natural rubber properties offer many advantages in pressure-sensitive tape applications.
– Owing to its unique properties, natural rubber may witness the highest growth over the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. The market is majorly driven by the availability of low labor at low cost, low raw material prices, and the growing urban population in the region, in addition to a large number of automotive manufacturing plants. The Government of China is planning to introduce more than one million electric vehicles by 2020, which is expected to drive the market for automotive adhesive tapes in the country. All the aforementioned factors, in turn, may boost the demand for automotive adhesive tapes in the Asia-Pacific region, during the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Automotive Adhesive Tape market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Automotive Adhesive Tape market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Automotive Adhesive Tape market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Automotive Adhesive Tape market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Automotive Adhesive Tape ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Automotive Adhesive Tape market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Automotive Adhesive Tape space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Automotive Adhesive Tape market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
the Global Automotive Adhesive Tape Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Study objectives of Automotive Adhesive Tape Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Automotive Adhesive Tape market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Automotive Adhesive Tape market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Automotive Adhesive Tape market trends that influence the global Automotive Adhesive Tape market
Detailed TOC of Automotive Adhesive Tape Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growing Automotive Industry in Asia-Pacific
4.2.2 Stringent Environmental Regulations Demanding Use of Low Volatile Organic Carbon (VOC) Adhesive Tapes
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices
4.4 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis
4.5 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Patent Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Material Type
5.1.1 Polyester
5.1.2 Polypropylene
5.1.3 Paper
5.1.4 Polyvinyl Chloride
5.1.5 Other Material Types (Foam, Cloth)
5.2 Adhesive Type
5.2.1 Acrylic
5.2.2 Natural Rubber
5.2.3 Butyl
5.2.4 Other Adhesive Types
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Mexico
5.3.1.3 Canada
5.3.1.4 Rest of North
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 South Korea
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asai-Pacific
5.3.4 South
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 3M
6.4.2 Advance Tapes International
6.4.3 n Biltrite Inc.
6.4.4 Avery Dennison Corporation
6.4.5 Berry Global Inc. (Adchem)
6.4.6 Godson Tapes Pvt. Limited
6.4.7 Intertape Polymer Group
6.4.8 L&L Products
6.4.9 LINTEC Corporation
6.4.10 Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG
6.4.11 NITTO DENKO CORPORATION
6.4.12 Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics
6.4.13 Scapa Group plc
6.4.14 Shurtape Technologies LLC
6.4.15 SIKA AG
6.4.16 SURFACE SHIELDS
6.4.17 tesa SE – A Beiersdorf Company
6.4.18 Vibac Group SpA
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Development of Lightweight Vehicles
7.2 High-performance Adhesive Tapes for Advanced Applications
Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license)
