Automotive Coatings Market 2021: Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis 2024

“Automotive Coatings Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Automotive Coatings market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Water-borne Technology is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

– Though solvent borne technology is currently accounted for the major market share, it is expected to witness a sluggish growth rate during the forecast period.

– One of the key reasons that is restraining the growth of solvent-borne automotive coatings is the regulations regarding the VOC emissions from hazardous air pollutants present in them like toluene, xylene, ethyl benzene, and methyl ethyl ketone.

– The constantly evolving environmental standards are resulting in an increasing demand for water-based automotive coatings. Meanwhile the water-based coatings are identical to the solvent-based coatings, in terms of pigments and binders, they differ in carrying agent.

– Over the last few years, mild co-solvent reducers and additives are being introduced to improve performance and drying times of water-based coatings.

– Hence, the aforementioned reasons are likely to result in highest growth rate for water-borne technology during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

– In 2018, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for automotive coatings, followed by North and .

– The growing automotive production in and ASEAN countries is likely to boost the demand for automotive coatings in Asia-Pacific.

– Increasing sales of pre-owned vehicles, growing cab services, and increasing vehicle repair and body shops in Asian countries are also likely to boost the demand for automotive coatings.

– In 2018, the Chinese automotive production reached 27.81 million units, with a growth rate of -4.2% over 2017. However, the market is projected to recover over the forecast period.

– Hence, the Asia-Pacific region is likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The automotive coatings market is expected to register a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period, 2019 – 2024. One of the major factors driving the market growth is increasing production from the automotive industry in Asia-Pacific. However, stringent regulations regarding VOC emissions are likely to restrict the market growth.

– Growing demand for powder coatings is also likely to boost the demand for automotive coatings.

– Investment opportunities in Middle East & Africa are expected to provide opportunities for market growth in the future.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.< Key Manufacturers Like

BASF SE

Akzo Nobel NV

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

Beckers Group

Bollig & Kemper

Cabot Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

HMG Paints Limited

Jotun

Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited

KCC Corporation

Lord Corporation

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd

PPG Industries Inc.

Shanghai Kinlita Chemical Co. Ltd

The Sherwin