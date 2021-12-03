Automotive Coatings Market 2021: Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis 2024

“Automotive Coatings Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Automotive Coatings market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Water-borne Technology is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate
– Though solvent borne technology is currently accounted for the major market share, it is expected to witness a sluggish growth rate during the forecast period.
– One of the key reasons that is restraining the growth of solvent-borne automotive coatings is the regulations regarding the VOC emissions from hazardous air pollutants present in them like toluene, xylene, ethyl benzene, and methyl ethyl ketone.
– The constantly evolving environmental standards are resulting in an increasing demand for water-based automotive coatings. Meanwhile the water-based coatings are identical to the solvent-based coatings, in terms of pigments and binders, they differ in carrying agent.
– Over the last few years, mild co-solvent reducers and additives are being introduced to improve performance and drying times of water-based coatings.
– Hence, the aforementioned reasons are likely to result in highest growth rate for water-borne technology during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate
– In 2018, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for automotive coatings, followed by North and .
– The growing automotive production in and ASEAN countries is likely to boost the demand for automotive coatings in Asia-Pacific.
– Increasing sales of pre-owned vehicles, growing cab services, and increasing vehicle repair and body shops in Asian countries are also likely to boost the demand for automotive coatings.
– In 2018, the Chinese automotive production reached 27.81 million units, with a growth rate of -4.2% over 2017. However, the market is projected to recover over the forecast period.
– Hence, the Asia-Pacific region is likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Automotive Coatings market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Automotive Coatings market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Automotive Coatings market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Automotive Coatings market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Automotive Coatings market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Automotive Coatings ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Automotive Coatings market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Automotive Coatings space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Automotive Coatings market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Automotive Coatings Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Automotive Coatings Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Automotive Coatings market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Automotive Coatings market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Automotive Coatings market trends that influence the global Automotive Coatings market
Detailed TOC of Automotive Coatings Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Production from the Automotive Industry in Asia-Pacific
4.1.2 Growing Demand for Powder Coatings
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations Regarding VOC Emissions
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Resin Type
5.1.1 Polyurethane
5.1.2 Epoxy
5.1.3 Acrylic
5.1.4 Other Resin Types
5.2 Technology
5.2.1 Solvent-borne
5.2.2 Water-borne
5.2.3 Powder
5.3 Layer
5.3.1 E-coat
5.3.2 Primer
5.3.3 Base Coat
5.3.4 Clear Coat
5.4 Application
5.4.1 OEM
5.4.2 Refinish
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 Asia-Pacific
5.5.1.1 China
5.5.1.2 India
5.5.1.3 Japan
5.5.1.4 South Korea
5.5.1.5 Australia & New-Zealand
5.5.1.6 Indonesia
5.5.1.7 Malaysia
5.5.1.8 Thailand
5.5.1.9 Rest of ASEAN
5.5.1.10 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.2 North
5.5.2.1 United States
5.5.2.2 Canada
5.5.2.3 Mexico
5.5.3
5.5.3.1 Germany
5.5.3.2 France
5.5.3.3 United Kingdom
5.5.3.4 Italy
5.5.3.5 Spain
5.5.3.6 Russia
5.5.3.7 Rest of
5.5.4 South
5.5.4.1 Brazil
5.5.4.2 Argentina
5.5.4.3 Rest of South
5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.5.5.2 South Africa
5.5.5.3 Egypt
5.5.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 BASF SE
6.4.2 Akzo Nobel NV
6.4.3 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd
6.4.4 Beckers Group
6.4.5 Bollig & Kemper
6.4.6 Cabot Corporation
6.4.7 Eastman Chemical Company
6.4.8 HMG Paints Limited
6.4.9 Jotun
6.4.10 Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited
6.4.11 KCC Corporation
6.4.12 Lord Corporation
6.4.13 Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd
6.4.14 PPG Industries Inc.
6.4.15 Shanghai Kinlita Chemical Co. Ltd
6.4.16 The Sherwin-Williams Company
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Growth in Investment Opportunities in Middle East & Africa
Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) –https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14245470
