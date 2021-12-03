Automotive Lubricants Market 2021: Industry Trends and Growth Rate, Product and Application Segmentation, Key Companies and Regional Analysis by 2024

“Automotive Lubricants Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Automotive Lubricants market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Usage of High Performance Lubricants

– High-performance lubricants, also known as synthetic lubricants, are gaining popularity, due to their excellent properties over mineral oil lubricants. The synthetic lubricant segment is constantly gaining market share and is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

– Synthetic lubricants offer better and improved properties, in comparison to mineral lubricants, such as low-traction coefficient, which reduce power consumption, reduce gear wear, increase service life, and reduces flammability to increase safety.

– This, in turn, makes them most suited for extreme high-temperature applications, and other complex and specific applications (such as heavily loaded gearboxes, etc.). However, as the average price of synthetic lubricants is almost thrice of the mineral-based lubricants, the occupation of the consumers is the main factor for the acceptance of high-performance lubricants.

– Synthetic lubricants are mostly used in the regions of and North , followed by the usage of semi-synthetic lubricants in Asian countries. In Asia, lubricants are mostly sold under the category of Do-It-Yourself (DIY). The synthetic lubricant segment is usually driven by consumers with behavior traits, like innovativeness, information on new brands, types of products, enthusiasm toward their vehicles, etc.

– The growing awareness about high-performance automotive lubricants is expected to continue to drive the market in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. In the region, China is the largest lubricant market and is expected to remain so in the coming years, irrespective of the economy witnessing slow economic growth. The government is focusing on replacing obsolete vehicles, in turn, increasing the demand for improved and high performance lubricants. Whereas, is the second-largest lubricant market in the region and the third-largest in the world. Indonesia is one of the major consumers of lubricants in the ASEAN region. Japan is the fifth-largest consumer of lubricants in the world. The Japanese automotive industry has been witnessing slow growth from the past two years, primarily due to the drastic drop in the sale and production of motor vehicles. The global market for automotive lubricants is expected to be dominated by the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The automotive lubricants market is expected to register a CAGR of 2.45% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Major factors driving the market studied are increasing automotive sales and the growing adoption of high-performance lubricants. On the other hand, extended drain intervals and the modest impact of electric vehicles (EVs) are expected to hinder the market’s growth.

– Engine oil dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to continue the growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing sales of automotive across the world.

– Growing automotive industry in Middle East & Africa is likely to act as the opportunity in the future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market, followed by North and across the world with the largest consumption from the countries, such as China, India, the United States, and Russia, among others.

