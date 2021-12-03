Automotive Lubricants Market 2021: Industry Trends and Growth Rate, Product and Application Segmentation, Key Companies and Regional Analysis by 2024

“Automotive Lubricants Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Automotive Lubricants market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Usage of High Performance Lubricants
– High-performance lubricants, also known as synthetic lubricants, are gaining popularity, due to their excellent properties over mineral oil lubricants. The synthetic lubricant segment is constantly gaining market share and is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.
– Synthetic lubricants offer better and improved properties, in comparison to mineral lubricants, such as low-traction coefficient, which reduce power consumption, reduce gear wear, increase service life, and reduces flammability to increase safety.
– This, in turn, makes them most suited for extreme high-temperature applications, and other complex and specific applications (such as heavily loaded gearboxes, etc.). However, as the average price of synthetic lubricants is almost thrice of the mineral-based lubricants, the occupation of the consumers is the main factor for the acceptance of high-performance lubricants.
– Synthetic lubricants are mostly used in the regions of and North , followed by the usage of semi-synthetic lubricants in Asian countries. In Asia, lubricants are mostly sold under the category of Do-It-Yourself (DIY). The synthetic lubricant segment is usually driven by consumers with behavior traits, like innovativeness, information on new brands, types of products, enthusiasm toward their vehicles, etc.
– The growing awareness about high-performance automotive lubricants is expected to continue to drive the market in the coming years.
Asia-Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Market
The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. In the region, China is the largest lubricant market and is expected to remain so in the coming years, irrespective of the economy witnessing slow economic growth. The government is focusing on replacing obsolete vehicles, in turn, increasing the demand for improved and high performance lubricants. Whereas, is the second-largest lubricant market in the region and the third-largest in the world. Indonesia is one of the major consumers of lubricants in the ASEAN region. Japan is the fifth-largest consumer of lubricants in the world. The Japanese automotive industry has been witnessing slow growth from the past two years, primarily due to the drastic drop in the sale and production of motor vehicles. The global market for automotive lubricants is expected to be dominated by the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Automotive Lubricants market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Automotive Lubricants market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Automotive Lubricants market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Automotive Lubricants market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Automotive Lubricants market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Automotive Lubricants ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Automotive Lubricants market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Automotive Lubricants space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Automotive Lubricants market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Automotive Lubricants Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Automotive Lubricants Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Automotive Lubricants market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Automotive Lubricants market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Automotive Lubricants market trends that influence the global Automotive Lubricants market
Detailed TOC of Automotive Lubricants Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Automotive Sales
4.1.2 Increasing Adoption of High-performance Lubricants
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Extended Drain Intervals
4.2.2 Modest Impact of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in the Future
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Regulatory Policy Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Engine Oil
5.1.2 Transmission and Hydraulic Fluids
5.1.3 General Industrial Oil
5.1.4 Gear Oil
5.1.5 Grease
5.1.6 Process Oil
5.1.7 Other Product Types
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Asia-Pacific
5.2.1.1 China
5.2.1.2 India
5.2.1.3 Japan
5.2.1.4 South Korea
5.2.1.5 Philippines
5.2.1.6 Indonesia
5.2.1.7 Malaysia
5.2.1.8 Thailand
5.2.1.9 Vietnam
5.2.1.10 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.2 North
5.2.2.1 United States
5.2.2.2 Canada
5.2.2.3 Mexico
5.2.2.4 Rest of North
5.2.3
5.2.3.1 Germany
5.2.3.2 United Kingdom
5.2.3.3 Italy
5.2.3.4 France
5.2.3.5 Russia
5.2.3.6 Turkey
5.2.3.7 Spain
5.2.3.8 Rest of
5.2.4 South
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Chile
5.2.4.4 Colombia
5.2.4.5 Rest of South
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.2 South Africa
5.2.5.3 Qatar
5.2.5.4 UAE
5.2.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 FUTURE OF THE MARKET
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Market Share Analysis**
7.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
7.3 Company Profiles
7.3.1 Royal Dutch Shell
7.3.2 BP Plc (Castrol)
7.3.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation
7.3.4 Total SA
7.3.5 Chevron Corporation
7.3.6 China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec)
7.3.7 FUCHS
7.3.8 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation
7.3.9 Valvoline Inc.
7.3.10 Lukoil
7.3.11 PETRONAS Lubricants International
7.3.12 PT Petramina (Persero)
7.3.13 Gazpromneft – Lubricants Ltd
7.3.14 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
7.3.15 Phillips 66 Lubricants
7.3.16 Petrobras
7.3.17 Tide Water Oil Co. (India) Ltd (Veedol International Ltd)
7.3.18 Motul
7.3.19 Repsol
7.3.20 SK Lubricants Co. Ltd
7.3.21 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
7.3.22 Amsoil Inc.
7.3.23 Gulf Oil Lubricants Ltd (Hinduja Group)
7.3.24 Illinois Tool Works Inc.
7.3.25 Kluber Lubrication
7.3.26 HPCL
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8.1 Growing Automotive Industry in Middle East & Africa
