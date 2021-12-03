Automotive Plastics Market Analysis and Prediction by Leading Manufacturers, Its Application and Types with Region by 2024

“Automotive Plastics Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Automotive Plastics market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Polypropylene to Dominate the Consumption

– The market for polypropylene (PP) is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period because of its characteristics of being extremely chemical resistant and completely impenetrable to water.

– The major parts in which polypropylene is used consists of seating, dashboard, fuel systems, panels, under-bonnet components, interior trim, electrical components, and many others.

– Continuous development of new PP types allows the replacement of steel in automotive in the near future as well, which will help in reducing the weight of the vehicle.

– The application areas of PP compounds have extended up to the present time due to improvements in the base PP, as well as the advanced compound technology and molding technology.

– The growing demand for automobiles around the globe has increased the consumption of polypropylene in automotive plastics.

Asia-Pacific to Lead the Automotive Plastics Market

– Asia-Pacific dominated the automotive plastics market due to the huge production of vehicles.

– The improvement in the financial status of the consumers, owing to the consistent economic development in country, has increased the disposable income of the consumers, which, in turn, has resulted in the increased vehicle purchases.

– This has resulted in the augmented growth of the automotive industry, in turn boosting the automotive plastics market.

– For instance, China alone produced more than 25 million units of vehicles in 2018. also witnessed a significant y-o-y growth of more than 8.19% in vehicle production in 2018. Moreover, the automotive industry in the Southeast Asian region is also witnessing growth.

– These factors are likely to boost the automotive plastic consumption in the Asia-Pacific region.

Market Overview:

The automotive plastics market is expected to register a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period, 2019 – 2024.

– The increasing demand for lightweight and electric vehicles is expected to drive the demand for the market during the forecast period.

– The decline of automotive production in Canada is likely to hinder the market’s growth.

Technological development in electric vehicles is projected to act as an opportunity for the market in the future.

