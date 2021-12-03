Automotive Plastics Market Analysis and Prediction by Leading Manufacturers, Its Application and Types with Region by 2024

“Automotive Plastics Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Automotive Plastics market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Polypropylene to Dominate the Consumption
– The market for polypropylene (PP) is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period because of its characteristics of being extremely chemical resistant and completely impenetrable to water.
– The major parts in which polypropylene is used consists of seating, dashboard, fuel systems, panels, under-bonnet components, interior trim, electrical components, and many others.
– Continuous development of new PP types allows the replacement of steel in automotive in the near future as well, which will help in reducing the weight of the vehicle.
– The application areas of PP compounds have extended up to the present time due to improvements in the base PP, as well as the advanced compound technology and molding technology.
– The growing demand for automobiles around the globe has increased the consumption of polypropylene in automotive plastics.
Asia-Pacific to Lead the Automotive Plastics Market
– Asia-Pacific dominated the automotive plastics market due to the huge production of vehicles.
– The improvement in the financial status of the consumers, owing to the consistent economic development in country, has increased the disposable income of the consumers, which, in turn, has resulted in the increased vehicle purchases.
– This has resulted in the augmented growth of the automotive industry, in turn boosting the automotive plastics market.
– For instance, China alone produced more than 25 million units of vehicles in 2018. also witnessed a significant y-o-y growth of more than 8.19% in vehicle production in 2018. Moreover, the automotive industry in the Southeast Asian region is also witnessing growth.
– These factors are likely to boost the automotive plastic consumption in the Asia-Pacific region.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Automotive Plastics market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Automotive Plastics market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Automotive Plastics market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Automotive Plastics market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Automotive Plastics market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Automotive Plastics ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Automotive Plastics market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Automotive Plastics space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Automotive Plastics market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Automotive Plastics Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Automotive Plastics Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Automotive Plastics market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Automotive Plastics market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Automotive Plastics market trends that influence the global Automotive Plastics market
Detailed TOC of Automotive Plastics Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Automotive Production Fueled in Asia-Pacific
4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Lightweight and Electric Vehicles
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Decline of Automotive Production in Canada
4.3.2 Other Restraints
4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Raw Material Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Polypropylene (PP)
5.1.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
5.1.3 Polyethylene (PE)
5.1.4 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)
5.1.5 Polycarbonate (PC)
5.1.6 Polyamides
5.1.7 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)
5.1.8 Other Product Types
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Automobile Interior
5.2.2 Automobile Exterior
5.2.3 Under-the-hood
5.2.4 Electrical components
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 South Korea
5.3.3.5 ASEAN Countries
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Colaborations and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 A. Schulman Inc.
6.4.2 Arkema Group
6.4.3 Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation
6.4.4 BASF SE
6.4.5 Borealis AG
6.4.6 Braskem
6.4.7 Celanese Corporation
6.4.8 Covestro AG
6.4.9 Daicel Polymer Ltd
6.4.10 DSM Engineering Plastics BV
6.4.11 DowDuPont
6.4.12 Evonik Industries AG
6.4.13 Exxon Mobil Corporation
6.4.14 FARPLAS
6.4.15 Grand Traverse Plastics Corp.
6.4.16 Hanwha Azdel
6.4.17 LANXESS
6.4.18 Lear Corporation
6.4.19 LG Chem
6.4.20 Lumotech (Pty) Ltd
6.4.21 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV
6.4.22 Magna International Inc.
6.4.23 Momentive
6.4.24 Omni Plastics
6.4.25 Owens Corning
6.4.26 the Quadrant group of companies
6.4.27 SABIC
6.4.28 Seoyon E-Hwa
6.4.29 Solvay (incl. Cytec)
6.4.30 Teijin Limited
6.4.31 Total (Polyblend)
6.4.32 TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION
6.4.33 Trinseo SA
6.4.34 Zoltek Companies Inc. (Toray Industries Inc.)
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Technological Development in Electric Vehicles
7.2 Other Opportunities
